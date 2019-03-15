WATCH: Dan Osborne Denies Cheating On Jacqueline Jossa with Love Island’s Alexandra Cane

The former The Only Way Is Essex star took to Instagram to try and clear their names after cheating rumours surfaced.

Dan Osborne has taken to his Instagram story to deny anything happened between him and Love Island’s Alexandra Cane on a recent night out.

The former TOWIE star was accused of cheating on ex-Eastenders actress Jacqueline Jossa after sources claimed they saw him kissing Alex on a recent night out.

Dan told fans, “There's a story going round, it's a load of rubbish.Yes I was out in Manchester, yes I was having a drink, yes I was having a little dance with friends.

“No I did not kiss absolutely anyone. Even though we both denied it, it's out there, all I can say is it's not true, I did not kiss anyone.”

It comes after photos emerged of Dan and Alexandra leaving a Manchester nightclub together, though both have denied anything went on between them.

It’s also been claimed that Jacqueline – who shares two daughters with Dan - has dumped him and thrown him out of their family home.

A source told the tabloids, “[Jacqueline] feels embarrassed and very angry that he would put her through the stress and decided enough was enough so kicked him out.

“Dan is truly gutted that Jacqueline is saying it's over. He's really hopeful he will be able to talk her round once she calms down. He's really angry about it all and telling friends he will do whatever he can to save his marriage.”

