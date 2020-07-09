COVID-19: Kanye West Calls Vaccines 'The Mark Of The Beast' & Says He Had Coronavirus

9 July 2020, 12:23 | Updated: 9 July 2020, 12:27

Kanye West declares himself anti-vaccination calling them the devil's work
Kanye West declares himself anti-vaccination calling them the devil's work. Picture: Getty Images

Kanye West says a Coronavirus vaccination will stop you getting into heaven whilst admitting he contracted the virus recently during an interview about his presidential bid.

Kanye West has declared himself an anti-vaxxer, calling a potential COVID-19 vaccination, or any vaccination, 'the work of the devil' whilst also admitting he caught the virus and was pretty unwell with it in an interview with Forbes.

Kylie Jenner's Latest Photoshop Fail Whilst On Luxury Holiday In Utah

His chat with the publication was about his upcoming 2020 presidential bid where he spoke about his stance on issues such as police brutality, taxes, and bringing the country closer to God when he revealed he is against vaccinating.

Kanye said: "It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralysed."

"So when they say the way we’re going to fix covid is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast."

"They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven."

To make things even weirder, he's also admitting he likely battled COVID-19, saying: "Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it."

He also joked, "I remember someone had told me Drake had [it] and my response was Drake can't be sicker than me!"

He announced he was running for President of the United States in a single tweet on July 5th that's been liked 1.5 million times and endorsed by Elon Musk and wife Kim Kardashian.

He wrote: "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States."

Ye' has also revealed he is anti-abortion and "pro-life because I’m following the word of the Bible" and said he wants to bring "the fear and love of God in all schools and organisations."

Taking a note out of sister-in-law Kourtney Kardashian's book, he also wants to rid of chemicals in things like deodorant which hinder people's 'service to God.'

> Download Our App For All The Latest Kardashian News

More News

See more More News

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley have been dating since the middle of locdown

Niall Horan And Amelia Woolley: How Long Have They Been Dating?

Gogglebox star Shaun Malone has welcomed a baby!

Gogglebox’s Shaun Malone Welcomes First Baby & Announces Name

Stormzy surprised a teenage fan by decorating his room

Stormzy Surprises Teenager By Decorating His Bedroom

Harry Styles fans are obsessed with his Calm app stroytime

Harry Styles Fans Are Living For His Soothing Calm App Story- Here Are The Best Reactions

'The LP Show' kicks off in July!

One Direction’s Liam Payne Announces ‘The LP Show' Livestream Concert Series

Niall Horan is dating Amelia Woolley

Who Is Amelia Woolley, Niall Horan’s New Girlfriend? 6 Things You Need To Know

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos