COVID-19: Kanye West Calls Vaccines 'The Mark Of The Beast' & Says He Had Coronavirus

Kanye West declares himself anti-vaccination calling them the devil's work. Picture: Getty Images

Kanye West says a Coronavirus vaccination will stop you getting into heaven whilst admitting he contracted the virus recently during an interview about his presidential bid.

Kanye West has declared himself an anti-vaxxer, calling a potential COVID-19 vaccination, or any vaccination, 'the work of the devil' whilst also admitting he caught the virus and was pretty unwell with it in an interview with Forbes.

His chat with the publication was about his upcoming 2020 presidential bid where he spoke about his stance on issues such as police brutality, taxes, and bringing the country closer to God when he revealed he is against vaccinating.

Kanye said: "It’s so many of our children that are being vaccinated and paralysed."

"So when they say the way we’re going to fix covid is with a vaccine, I’m extremely cautious. That’s the mark of the beast."

"They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven."

To make things even weirder, he's also admitting he likely battled COVID-19, saying: "Chills, shaking in the bed, taking hot showers, looking at videos telling me what I’m supposed to do to get over it."

He also joked, "I remember someone had told me Drake had [it] and my response was Drake can't be sicker than me!"

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

He announced he was running for President of the United States in a single tweet on July 5th that's been liked 1.5 million times and endorsed by Elon Musk and wife Kim Kardashian.

He wrote: "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States."

Ye' has also revealed he is anti-abortion and "pro-life because I’m following the word of the Bible" and said he wants to bring "the fear and love of God in all schools and organisations."

Taking a note out of sister-in-law Kourtney Kardashian's book, he also wants to rid of chemicals in things like deodorant which hinder people's 'service to God.'

