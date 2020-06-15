Primark Queue Forces Stores To Reopen Early After Shoppers Wait Overnight To Be Among The First In

15 June 2020, 11:00

Primark reopening saw people queue in their hundreds
Primark reopening saw people queue in their hundreds. Picture: Getty / PA

Non-essential shops have reopened in England today, sparking queues of hundreds for Primark across the country.

As non-essential shops reopened in England today (15 June), it seemed the store with the most anticipated return was Primark after shoppers queued in their hundreds at each of its locations.

Some customers even camped outside overnight in a bid to be among the first to step foot in Primark three months after it closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Primark’s Liverpool store was forced to open its doors earlier than planned due to the hundreds in the crowd waiting outside.

Primark: Hand sanitiser stations are throughout the shop
Primark: Hand sanitiser stations are throughout the shop. Picture: Getty

The shop was scheduled to open at 8am but opened the doors at 7.15am after seeing the amount of people waiting.

Despite excitement to be able to return to the shops, the shopping experience will be far from how people remember it, with strict social distancing measures in place to avoid the potential spread of coronavirus.

Shoppers at Primark’s Oxford Street store were told to use hand sanitiser as they entered.

One precautious customer was pictured in a full hazmat suit.

Primark in Birmingham
Primark in Birmingham. Picture: PA
Primark have introduced measures to restrict the spread of coronavirus
Primark have introduced measures to restrict the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Getty

A lot of shoppers also made sure to wear face coverings, while some wore gloves as they browsed the shelves.

Primark revealed the new changes made in store as they re-opened, with hand sanitiser dotted about each shop, a limit on the number of customers allowed in, and partial closures on some sections.

They have also enhanced cleaning schedules and encourage customers to use contactless payment instead of cash.

Primark closed days before the UK went into lockdown on 23 March, losing out on millions of pounds worth of sales over the last three months as they don’t have an online store.

As part of re-opening safely, most stores are encouraging people to shop alone if they can.

