The Premier League Can Return Next Month As Government Gives Green Light

11 May 2020, 15:02 | Updated: 11 May 2020, 15:37

The Premier League can resume, according to the government's roadmap document
The Premier League can resume, according to the government's roadmap document. Picture: PA

The government have announced that the Premier League can restart the season from June 1st after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League can return next month after the government has given it the go-ahead.

The lengthy road map for exiting lockdown was published on Monday afternoon, which outlined the conditions in which various sports and activities can be safely carried out.

Coronavirus: Weddings 'Being Considered' To Go Ahead As Lockdown Exit Plan Announced

Step two, which will see its earliest implication from June 1, includes ‘permitting cultural and sporting events to take place behind-closed-doors for broadcast while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact’.

The full document, titled ‘Our Plan to Rebuild: The UK Government’s Covid-19 Recovery Strategy’ states that this will only be possible if enough progress is made in limiting the spread of the virus, between now and next month.

However, since social distancing will still need to take place, this means that it is unclear, yet very unlikely, that spectators will be able to attend any sporting events.

Since the Premier League shut down indefinitely, clubs have committed to finishing the season in some shape or form, even if this means it will take place behind closed doors.

This comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Sunday, May 10th, that there will be some changes to lockdown measures and revealed new rules regarding sports and exercise.

Starting from Wednesday, the British public will be permitted to go outdoors for ‘unlimited exercise’ as well as play sports with members of your household only.

The Premier League can resume next month
The Premier League can resume next month. Picture: PA

Golf, tennis and fishing are among the most-likely sports that will be available to play, as they comply with social distancing measures.

With more guidance to follow later on today, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden took to Twitter to outline which activities are likely to fall under the new, relaxed rules.

He wrote on Twitter: "In recent weeks, our daily exercise has been so important to our health & wellbeing.

"Now in tentative steps fwd, & in the least risky outdoor environments, we can imminently allow some sports activity like golf, basketball, tennis, fishing - solo/in households. Guidance to follow.”

