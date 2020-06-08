New Zealand Declares Itself Coronavirus Free As All Restrictions Are Lifted

8 June 2020, 13:10 | Updated: 8 June 2020, 13:14

New Zealand have dropped COVID-19 restrictions
New Zealand have dropped COVID-19 restrictions. Picture: Getty / PA

New Zealand have been able to drop lockdown restrictions after becoming coronavirus free.

New Zealand has reported no new coronavirus cases for over two weeks, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern declaring the country finally free of COVID-19.

The PM admitted she “did a little dance” when she was told there are no longer any active virus cases in the country.

Pub Gardens Could Re-Open on 22 June In England

The country will now move to level one; the lowest of its four-tier alert system.

Citizens of New Zealand can return to some sort of normal with their lives
Citizens of New Zealand can return to some sort of normal with their lives. Picture: PA

Citizens living in New Zealand will no longer have to social distance, although it is encouraged, and there will be no limits on public gatherings.

Their borders will remain closed however.

Ardern told reporters on Monday morning: "While we're in a safer, stronger position there's still no easy path back to pre-Covid life, but the determination and focus we have had on our health response will now be vested in our economic rebuild.

"While the job is not done, there is no denying this is a milestone. So can I finish with a very simple, 'Thank you, New Zealand'."

New Zealand went into lockdown on 25 March, remaining at home under strict quarantine rules for four weeks.

The country also set-up an alert system, moving down to level three in April which allowed takeaway eateries and some non-essential stores to re-open.

They moved into level two in the middle of May, as the rate of community cases continued to fall.

As of today, (Monday 8 June), no new cases had been reported in New Zealand for 17 days.

Schools and workplaces can now re-open, weddings can go ahead, and public transport will continue without any restrictions.

