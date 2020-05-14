M&S Colin The Caterpillar Cake Delivery Service Is Here To Save Lockdown Birthdays!

14 May 2020, 12:47 | Updated: 14 May 2020, 15:09

M&S starts Colin the Caterpillar delivery service during lockdown
M&S starts Colin the Caterpillar delivery service to save birthdays! Picture: M&S

M&S are out here saving people's birthday by starting a Colin the Caterpillar birthday gift bag, complete with the infamous cake, sweets and a balloon- and they'll deliver it to you!

M&S are officially here to save birthdays during lockdown, introducing a Colin the Caterpillar cake and gift bag delivery service, so you can give someone in your household, or a person much further away you can't be with, the ultimate pick me up on their special day!

Coronavirus: New 'Trikini' Trend Boasts Bikini With Matching Face Masks

The cost of the birthday hamper is £20- but along with the infamous cake comes veggie Colin the Caterpillar gummy sweets and a foil balloon, all delivered in an M&S tote bag, making it the perfect little celebratory package for whoever's seeing in another year from home.

It'll be the first familiar face many of us have seen in weeks!

It's just the latest genius way businesses are finding ways to help us reach people during a period of social distancing, and we can't think of a better idea than taking the infamous Colin straight to people's doors!

These are all available for delivery now and if you spend £50 on hampers, you can get free nominated day delivery.

Delivery slots, as we all know at this time, are limited, so you'll likely need to do some forward planning and order it in advance to avoid disappointment and a late night emergency baking session!

Oh, and whilst we're on M&S being the provider of all our favourite goodies, are we the only ones that didn't know they'd started making Percy Pig ice cream?!

Sign us up.

