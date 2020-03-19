Kourtney Kardashian Shares Bible Passage Claiming Coronavirus 'Epidemic' Is Punishment For 'Evil'

Kourtney Kardashian has shared a passage with her followers about the COVID-19 outbreak. Picture: PA

Kourtney Kardashian has posted a passage from the Bible which talks about an ‘epidemic’ happening in the world.

Kourtney Kardashian has shared a Bible passage outlining what to do if an ‘epidemic’ is sent to the world.

The screenshot was originally posted by rapper Young Thug, with the caption ‘pay attention children’, as the eldest Kardashian sister reposted it.

Kardashians & Coronavirus: 'Wash Your Hands' Merch, Psychics & Bible Passages

It read: "Whenever I hold back the rain or send locusts to eat up the crops or send an epidemic on my people, if they pray to me and repent and turn away from the evil they have been doing, then I will hear them in heaven, forgive their sins, and make their land prosperous again.”

This comes after her sister, Kim, shared a physic reading from 2008, predicting the coronavirus outbreak.

Kourtney Kardashian reposted a Bible passage titled 'pay attention children'. Picture: Instagram

The spooky post was a passage written by Sylvia Brown, which reads: "In around 2020 a severe pneumonia- like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and bronchial tubes, resisting all known treatments.

"Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again ten years later, and then disappear.”

The star-studded family have been taking isolation very seriously and been social-distancing from each other with their partners and children.

Momager Kris Jenner, has been tested for COVID-19 after attending a party with Lucian Grainge, her good friend and Universal Music CEO, and tested negative for the virus.

Kim Kardashian initially shared a psychic reading predicting coronavirus. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner has been self-isolating. Picture: Instagram

Makeup mogul and youngest of the sisters, Kylie, insisted she was a ‘pro’ at self-isolation, after she hid her pregnancy from the world.

She took to her Instagram story to pen: “I’m on day 8. My pregnancy prepared me for this… I didn’t leave the house for months.”

Kim has also shared a post on social media, outlining the importance of social-distancing, after she shared a throwback snap of her and Khloe, writing: "I was organizing my photos in my phone and found this and miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined.

"It’s hard but we have to do this for our safety and for everyone else’s. PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay inside to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this! #TogetherApart."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Kardashian News