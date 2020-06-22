Kate Garraway's Emotional Father's Day To Husband In Intensive Care

22 June 2020, 11:19

Kate Garraway's emotional Father's Day message to husband Derek Draper
Kate Garraway's emotional Father's Day message to husband Derek Draper. Picture: Getty Images

Kate Garraway has wished her husband Derek Draper a happy Father's Day whilst he remains seriously ill after battling COVID-19, letting people know there's a 'long road ahead'.

Kate Garraway has wished her husband, Derek Draper, a Happy Father's Day on the 'tough' day, updating people about the 'long road ahead with an uncertain end' as he remains in hospital, and her determination to remain positive.

Writing to her 850k Instagram followers, the GMB host wrote: "Happy Fathers Day to all the wonderful Daddy’s out there. A tough day for us but am filled with so much love & gratitude."

"Whatever happens next I’m afraid it IS going to be a long road, with an uncertain end that isn’t even nearly in sight right now."

"This week I am refocusing on hope that as a family we are going to pull together with the support of friends and get through everything come what may."

"I know that the amazing people keeping Derek alive, stand shoulder to shoulder with me in NEVER giving up on him and, of course, hope that my wonderful Derek is going to keep fighting this and eventually start to slowly recover."

Happy Fathers Day to all the wonderful Daddy’s out there. A tough day for us but am filled with so much love & gratitude to still have for my Dad “Trinity “ - thats my Dad Gordon , Derek’s dad Ken and ofcourse Derek himself ( officially the Best Dad in the World according to Darcey & Billy. ) all three of them never happier than when they are with their children. I’m so grateful to have you still in our lives - & know so many today don’t have that. But the love is there - no separation can change that . Thank you so much for all your kind messages of support after my interviews with GMB and The Sun a couple of weeks ago. Am sorry have not posted recently. I just needed a little time. They were incredibly emotional experiences & to be honest left me with a range of feelings - gratitude to @itv & @janemoore for giving me the chance to let all who so touchingly care for Derek know what he is up against but also rather overwhelmed by the long road that lies ahead. Whatever happens next I’m afraid it IS going to be a long road, with an uncertain end that isn’t even nearly in sight right now. BUT. This week I am refocusing on hope that as a family we are going to pull together with the support of friends and get through everything come what may. Hope- because I know that the amazing people keeping Derek alive, stand shoulder to shoulder with me in NEVER giving up on him and, of course, hope that my wonderful Derek is going to keep fighting this and eventually start to slowly recover. After all we are all having to do that aren’t we in one way or another - this ghastly time has affected us all & life deals us blows that we just have to bounce back from & celebrate the good. This Father’s Day I am sending you all the love & positivity in the world - let’s seek out the joy! #staypositive #hope #fathersday

Kate and Derek have two children together, Darcey and William, and she's been updating the family's journey whilst Derek has been in hospital, from the weekly clap for carers applause to FaceTiming their Dad whilst he is in hospital.

Derek, a former political advisor, journalist and author, fell ill with Coronavirus in April, being admitted to intensive care where he has remained ever since.

Speaking recently on Good Morning Britain, Kate said: "I need to make them feel safe, they've lost, for the time being, their dad, who is their world. So they need to see their mum is OK."

Kate and her family have received an outpouring of love and support from the public which the presenter has appreciated during the incredibly difficult time.

