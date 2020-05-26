Primark Reveal If They'll Be Reopening On June 15th As Government Allows

26 May 2020, 11:49

Primark addresses if they'll re-open on June 15th
Primark addresses if they'll re-open on June 15th. Picture: Getty Images

Primark have responded to whether they'll be re-opening on the government proposed date June 15th amid the COVID-19 pandemic- and people may be disappointed.

Primark have responded to the government's proposed date of June 15th for 'non-essential' shops to re-open, revealing on Twitter shops will remain closed until further notice, disappointing some but gaining the approval of others!

Zayn Malik Makes Rare Appearance In Gigi Hadid’s Instagram Live As Fans Seemingly Spot Him In The Background With A Horse

Replying to an inquisitive customer online asking if they had an 'estimated' date they'd re-open, it doesn't seem the the UK retail giant will be using the proposed June date from the government.

They wrote: "With the health and safety of our staff and customers in front of mind, our stores are closed until further notice."

On their website, the store has been keeping everyone informed with updates about the current situation, saying they are following the advice of both the government, and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

It reads: "We are following advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO) as well as local and national government and health authorities and have closed our stores in the UK until further notice."

"As this situation is rapidly evolving, we will regularly update our store pages and our social media channels."

"Primark has overcome many challenges over the past 50 years, and we pride ourselves on our agility and our ability to adapt."

Elsewhere, Primark also let slip they still don't plan on opening an online store, replying to a Twitter user who asked on social media, which kind of disappoints us, but at this point, we just want to go to the shops!

They wrote: "We don't plan to offer online shopping but we appreciate your feedback!"

As one of the UK's biggest fashion retailers, it could help indicate if other non-essential shops will decide to open their doors on June 15th- or whether they will make a decision separately from the government.

