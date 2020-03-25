Idris Elba Slams Rumours Celebs Are Paid To Fake Having Coronavirus

Idris Elba has responded to 'stupid' rumours that he was paid to lie about his coronavirus diagnosis. Picture: PA

Idris Elba hit out at claims that he was given money to say he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Actor Idris Elba has shut down rumours that he was paid to pretend he had contracted the coronavirus.

Speaking on Instagram live, he responded to the claims and the backlash he received for being able to get tested quickly without having symptoms.

He said: "It shouldn’t be about whether the rich or poor gets it. Everyone should be able to get a test, for sure.

"I think the negativity around test-shaming is counterproductive. I don’t see what people get out of that."

He continued: "And the idea that someone like myself is going to be paid to say I have coronavirus. That’s absolute bulls***! Such stupidness.”

Sharing an update on his condition, Idris went on to explain in the stream: "So far I am feeling okay. It’s about keeping my mental health…

"I am just trying to keep my mind clear. We have just been peaceful."

The 47-year-old first announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 16 and was one of the first celebs to be affected by the pandemic.

Days later, his wife and Canadian supermodel Sabrina Dhowre revealed that she had tested positive for the virus also.

She spoke to Oprah during a live stream, saying: "Actually, I found out this morning, Oprah, that I tested positive.

"I’m not surprised, as soon as I heard that Idris was potentially exposed. I was on my way anyway and I wanted to be with him, I think that’s an instinct as a wife you just want to go and take care.

"We didn’t change the way we interacted, I could have made a decision to put myself in a separate room or maybe stay away and I’m sure people are making those decisions, they’re tough decisions to make.

"But I made the decision to want to be with him and still touch him."

