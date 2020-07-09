Gyms, Pools And Leisure Centres Can Reopen From 25 July, Says Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden

Gyms, pools and leisure centres can finally reopen their doors! Picture: PA images

Gyms, pools and leisure centres can reopen in the UK from 25 July.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has announced gyms, pools and leisure centres can reopen from 25 July.

The government will issue ‘comprehensive guidance’ to ensure venues have the ‘support they need to reopen safely’.

Pools will reopen with new social distancing measures in place. Picture: PA images

This will include limiting the number of people using a facility at one time, smaller fitness classes and extra cleaning.

Mr Dowden said: “The reopening of gyms is the news millions across the country have been waiting for with many people desperate to jump on a spinning bike or dive into a pool.

“Our comprehensive guidance will ensure gyms, pools and leisure centres have the support they need to reopen safely for their customers and staff.

“Helping people return to gyms safely will also help the nation get match-fit to defeat this virus.”

The government has also agreed to allow outdoor performances, with social distancing, to resume from 11 July.

This means entertainment lovers will soon have the chance to attend the theatre and enjoy music outside, so long as audience members are limited.

The move comes days after pubs, bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen their doors.

