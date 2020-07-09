Gyms, Pools And Leisure Centres Can Reopen From 25 July, Says Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden

9 July 2020, 17:31

Gyms, pools and leisure centres can finally reopen their doors!
Gyms, pools and leisure centres can finally reopen their doors! Picture: PA images

Gyms, pools and leisure centres can reopen in the UK from 25 July.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has announced gyms, pools and leisure centres can reopen from 25 July.

The government will issue ‘comprehensive guidance’ to ensure venues have the ‘support they need to reopen safely’.

Government Announce 50 Per Cent Off Voucher Scheme For Restaurants Across The Country

Pools will reopen with new social distancing measures in place.
Pools will reopen with new social distancing measures in place. Picture: PA images

This will include limiting the number of people using a facility at one time, smaller fitness classes and extra cleaning.

Mr Dowden said: “The reopening of gyms is the news millions across the country have been waiting for with many people desperate to jump on a spinning bike or dive into a pool.

“Our comprehensive guidance will ensure gyms, pools and leisure centres have the support they need to reopen safely for their customers and staff.

“Helping people return to gyms safely will also help the nation get match-fit to defeat this virus.”

The government has also agreed to allow outdoor performances, with social distancing, to resume from 11 July.

This means entertainment lovers will soon have the chance to attend the theatre and enjoy music outside, so long as audience members are limited.

The move comes days after pubs, bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen their doors.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More About COVID-19...

See more More About COVID-19...

Coronavirus Latest

Coronavirus Latest

Kanye West declares himself anti-vaccination calling them the devil's work

COVID-19: Kanye West Calls Vaccines 'The Mark Of The Beast' & Says He Had Coronavirus

Diners can get £10 off per head when dining in August Monday-Wednesday

Government Announce 50 Per Cent Off Voucher Scheme For Restaurants Across The Country

Rishi Sunak unveiled the job kickstart scheme for young people

Rishi Sunak Announces Kickstart Jobs Scheme To Create Thousands Of Jobs For Young People

Kate Garraway appeared on Good Morning Britain to give an update on Derek

Kate Garraway Says Her Children Have ‘Effectively Lost Their Dad’ In Heartbreaking Good Morning Britain Interview
Top scientist says face masks as important as seat belts and not drunk driving

COVID-19: Refusing To Wear A Face Mask Should Be Same Taboo As Drink Driving

Rishi Sunak will update the country on the economy on Wednesday

Rishi Sunak Considering Giving £500 Vouchers To Every UK Adult To Boost Industries Hit By Covid-19

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter

Exclusive
RAYE shared her support for #BlackLivesMatter protestors

WATCH: RAYE Praises "Mind-Blowing" Protesters Supporting #BlackLivesMatter Movement

Exclusive
KSI shared his thoughts about the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: KSI Admits He "Has To Work Twice As Hard As A White Person" During #BlackLivesMatter Movement
Exclusive
Niall Horan has sent Sam Fischer topless videos

WATCH: Sam Fischer And Niall Horan Send Each Other Topless Videos