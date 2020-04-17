Does Vitamin D Help Fight COVID-19? Doctor Encourages Taking Supplement To Help Tackle Virus

'This Morning's' Dr Chris has encouraged the nation to take vitamin D as a way to help fight COVID-19, although it has been emphasised it won't prevent you from catching the virus.

Dr Chris, This Morning's resident doctor, has revealed the importance of taking vitamin D as a way to help your immune system fight COVID-19, admitting he takes the supplement every day.

Coronavirus: What Is A "Reasonable Excuse" For Leaving Your Home During Lockdown Extension?

Doctor states impotance of vitamin D for immune system amid Coronavirus outbreak. Picture: ITV This Morning/Getty Images

People most commonly get vitamin D through sunlight, which fortunately the UK has had plenty of lately, although many haven't been able to access it as the nation is urged to stay indoors to flatten the curve of the virus.

Dr Chris told Eamonn and Ruth: "Vitamin D is made in your skin and in the action of sunshine."

"We are all low on vitamin D, and we should be taking vitamin D."

Using evidence from a research paper to help support his argument, he said:

"Vitamin D deficiency is common - we recommend that those at risk of coronavirus urgently supplement with Vitamin D to enhance their resistance to Covid-19."

"This advice is to be extended to the general adult public."

Vitamin D will not protect you from catching the virus, but may be able to help your body to fight it off.

He continued to give other examples of immune system boosting foods for a 'happy gut' which included yoghurts, bananas and beans as well as the D3 supplements.

The NHS website provides further details about the recommended and safe daily dose for a person to take vitamin D supplements in.

