COVID-19: Breakthrough In Trial As Vaccine Could Provide 'Double Protection' Against Virus

16 July 2020, 11:11

A COVID-19 vaccine trial is showing promising results
A COVID-19 vaccine trial is showing promising results. Picture: Getty Images

A Coronavirus vaccine trial in Oxford is showing 'promising early' results and a jab could potentially give people 'double protection' from the virus.

A COVID-19 vaccine trial at the University of Oxford is showing 'promising results' and researchers believe they have made a breakthrough by discovering the jab could provide 'double protection' against the virus, in some welcome positive news surrounding the pandemic.

Face Masks Must Be Worn In Shops From 24 July, Government Set To Announce

According to the Daily Telegraph, the human trial, which has involved 1,000 British volunteers, is said to have 'stimulated the desired response from the immune system' with the body producing both antibodies and 'killer T-cells' against the virus.

A source told ITVs Robert Peston: "An important point [thing] to keep in mind is that there are two dimensions to the immune response: antibodies and T-cells."

"Everybody is focussed on antibodies but there is a growing body of evidence suggesting that the T-cells response is important in the defence against coronavirus."

Robert Peston went on to say: "If the Oxford vaccine is proven effective, it could go into mass production as early as September."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also said the 'best case scenario' is a vaccine being made available some time this year but admitted it may be more likely to be in 2021.

So, it might not all be doom and gloom after all, just when we thought 2020 was a right off?!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Coronavirus News

More About COVID-19...

See more More About COVID-19...

Coronavirus Latest

Coronavirus Latest

Ibiza bars and beach clubs are looking a little different after lockdown

How Ibiza Venues Are Becoming Covid Secure As They Re-Open

Face masks must be worn in supermarkets and shops under new rules.

Face Masks Must Be Worn In Shops From 24 July, Government Set To Announce

Gyms, pools and leisure centres can finally reopen their doors!

Gyms, Pools And Leisure Centres Can Reopen From 25 July, Says Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden
Kanye West declares himself anti-vaccination calling them the devil's work

COVID-19: Kanye West Calls Vaccines 'The Mark Of The Beast' & Says He Had Coronavirus

Diners can get £10 off per head when dining in August Monday-Wednesday

Government Announce 50 Per Cent Off Voucher Scheme For Restaurants Across The Country

Rishi Sunak unveiled the job kickstart scheme for young people

Rishi Sunak Announces Kickstart Jobs Scheme To Create Thousands Of Jobs For Young People

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film

Exclusive
Young T & Bugsey spoke about the importance of the #BlackLivesMatter movement

WATCH: Young T & Bugsey Explain Why All Lives Matter Is Problematic To #BlackLivesMatter