COVID-19: England Lockdown 'Likely To Last Until March' & Will Be Eased 'Gradually'

5 January 2021, 10:22

England lockdown likely to go on until March
England lockdown likely to go on until March. Picture: Getty Images

The lockdown imposed across England is likely to be eased in March says Michael Gove as the nation is warned of 'tough weeks' ahead.

The COVID-19 lockdown imposed on England by Boris Johnson may not ease until March, according to senior minister Michael Gove as he also warns of 'progressive' relaxation instead of a suddenly exit from strict measures.

COVID-19: National Lockdown Announced By Prime Minister Including School Closures

England's rules are due to be reviewed on February 15, where as Scotland's will be reviewed at the end of January, however Michael Gove said this doesn't mean lockdown would end then.

He said: "We can't predict with certainty that we will be able to lift restrictions in the week commencing February 15-22."

In a televised address to the nation on Monday night, the PM announced the sharp increase in Coronavirus deaths means the NHS is reaching a critical point and it is therefore necessary to enter another lockdown.

Boris Johnson announces lockdown in TV address
Boris Johnson announces lockdown in TV address. Picture: Sky News

He said: "Our hospitals are under more pressure from covid since the start of the pandemic."Boris Johnson said: "In England we must go into a national lockdown."

"The government is once again instructing you to stay home. You may only leave home to shop for essentials, to work if you absolutely cannot work from home, to exercise or to escape domestic abuse."

So, England has a minimum of six weeks in lockdown and the government will decide in February whether it is necessary to extend this further, with schools also remaining closed until this point.

