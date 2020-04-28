COVID-19: How Will The £60,000 'Death In Service' Payment Work?

28 April 2020, 11:51

How will the £60,000 death in service payment work?
The Health and social care secretary, Matt Hancock's announced a £60,000 payout to families of health workers who have died from COVID-19 in their line of duty, so how does it work?

Matt Hancock announced families of NHS and social care workers who have died from COVID-19 as a result of their job will receive a £60,000 payment from the taxpayer during the government's daily briefing, so how will the payment work?

What Is The '10 Friends And Family In Lockdown’ Method? Will It Be Introduced In The UK?

Revealing 82 NHS workers and 16 social care staff have died as a result of contracting COVID-19 whilst at work, he said: "I feel a deep personal sense of duty that we must care for their loved ones"

"Today I'm able to announce that the government is setting up a life assurance scheme for NHS and social care frontline colleagues."

"Families of staff who die from Coronavirus in the course of their essential frontline work will receive a £60,000 payment."

"Of course, nothing replaces the loss of a loved one, but we want to do everything that we can to support families that are dealing with this grief."

"As a government, we are looking closely at other professions who work on the frontline who also do not have access to such schemes."

Matt Hancock entering 10 Downing Street
Matt Hancock entering 10 Downing Street. Picture: Getty

Although he did not offer further detail on the payment, as it will be provided by the government and paid for by the taxpayer in the same style as the armed forces life assurance compensation claim, it may be that eligible families fill out a claim form on the government's website, gov.co.uk, when it is ready and available to do so.

Please visit gov.co.uk for all official information concerning their measures surrounding COVID-19.

