Prime Minister Boris Johnson Says 'Help For Self-Employed Is Coming In Next Few Days'

UK PM Johnson Holds A Press Conference To Update The Country On The Coronavirus Pandemic. Picture: Getty

Boris Johnson's promised an announcement for the government to help the self-employed will come tomorrow, as the 'complexity of their arrangements' have made it harder to find a solution for them during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed the government plans to help the UK's self-employed population will be announced tomorrow by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, reasoning their 'complex arrangements' have made it harder to find a solution to help them before now.

Addressing the nation, the PM said: "We're also in the course of the next couple of days, you'll be hearing more from Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor tomorrow, about what we're doing to help the self employed."

"I think people do understand the complexity of their working arrangements has made it harder to come up with the right tailored programme and that is coming forward tomorrow."

"Never before has the government puts its arms around people in the way it is now to help it get through this difficult time."

Last Friday, the government announced unprecedented plans to protect the salaries of employees, covering 80% of their monthly income up to £2,500 to help the nation through this difficult period.

However, their plans were quickly criticised as it left a significant number of self-employed people out of that financial protection- and it seems now the government have come up with some kind of plan to help them too, although what that is remains unclear.

The PM also revealed the staggering numbers of people volunteering to help the NHS after making a plea for volunteers.

Boris Johnson said: "I want to offer a special thank you who has now volunteered to help the NHS, we hoped to get 250,000 over a few days but in just 24 hours 405,000 people have responded to the call."

He said the equivalent of the population of Coventry had applied to help in just 24 hours.

