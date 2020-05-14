'Highly Specific' Coronavirus Antibody Test Approved For Use In The UK

14 May 2020, 09:40

A coronavirus antibody test has been developed for use across the UK
A coronavirus antibody test has been developed for use across the UK. Picture: Getty

A new coronavirus antibody test has been given the go-ahead to be rolled out across the UK.

A test previously called a “game-changer” by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the new coronavirus anti-body test will give a more detailed insight into how many people have had COVID-19 in the past.

The new development has been found to be 100 per cent accurate and Public Health England are hoping to roll out testing across the NHS and the wider public.

UK’s Furlough Scheme Extended Until End Of October

The test is designed to determine if a patient has previously had coronavirus and whether they’ve developed antibodies against it.

The new coronavirus antibody test has been hailed 'very positive'
The new coronavirus antibody test has been hailed 'very positive'. Picture: Getty

These antibodies could help indicate if a person has gained immunity against the virus, but it’s not yet clear how long someone will have immunity for.

Public Health England said scientists at its Porton Down facility who evaluated the test last week found it to be “highly specific” and called the development by Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche “very positive.”

Professor John Newton, national co-ordinator of the UK Coronavirus Testing Programme, told Sky News: "This is a very positive development because such a highly specific antibody test is a very reliable marker of past infection.

"This in turn may indicate some immunity to future infection although the extent to which the presence of antibodies indicates immunity remains unclear."

Antibody testing is a key part of the strategy in fighting the spread of coronavirus.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Social Care said they are now actively working on rolling out antibody testing on a large scale and announcements will be made in due course.

In March, Boris Johnson said: "The great thing about having a test to see whether you've had it enough, is suddenly a green light goes on above your head and you can go back to work safe and confident in the knowledge that you are most unlikely to get it again.

"So for an economic point of view, from a social point of view, it really could be a game-changer."

Chief executive of Roche Group, Severin Schwan, said they are hoping the development can support healthcare systems around the world with “an important tool” to better manage the ongoing crisis.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To Play Capital!

More About COVID-19...

See more More About COVID-19...

Coronavirus Latest

Coronavirus Latest

Gyms across the country are shut

When Can Gyms Reopen In The UK?

M&S starts Colin the Caterpillar delivery service during lockdown

M&S Colin The Caterpillar Cake Delivery Service Is Here To Save Lockdown Birthdays!

The owner of Elexia Beachwear in Italy has created the 'trikini'

Coronavirus: New 'Trikini' Trend Boasts Bikini With Matching Face Masks

The UK furlough scheme has been extended until October

UK’s Furlough Scheme Extended Until End Of October

Can I meet up with my friends and family in the park?

Can I Meet My Friends And Family In The Park?

Boris Johnson made the comments in the Houses of Parliament.

Parents Without Childcare Should Not Be Expected To Return To Work, Says Boris Johnson

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive
Jax Jones hosted a mini-golf date for his wife

WATCH: Jax Jones Discusses His Quarantine Mini-Golf Date Night

Exclusive
Jesy Nelson explained what she does when she forgets lyrics

WATCH: Jesy Nelson Shares Hack She Uses For When She Forgets Lyrics On Stage

Little Mix

Exclusive
Jess Glynne picks her favourite Summertime Ball performance

WATCH: Jess Glynne Looks Back On Her Favourite Capital's Summertime Ball Performance

Jess Glynne

Exclusive
Paloma Faith spoke about how she recorded The Crooner Sessions

WATCH: Paloma Faith Explains The Difficulty Of Filming The Crooner Sessions With Gary Barlow
Exclusive
Colonel Tom Moore thanked The Weeknd for supporting his single

WATCH: Colonel Tom Moore Thanks "Great" The Weeknd For Supporting His Song

The Weeknd

Exclusive
Francesca Farago is considering marrying Harry Jowsey via video call

WATCH: Too Hot To Handle's Francesca Considering Marrying Harry Via Video Call

TV & Film