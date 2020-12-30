Coronavirus: The Areas Which Will See Primary School Closures

30 December 2020, 17:44

Boris Johnson confirmed some schools will have to stay shut a little longer in January
Boris Johnson confirmed some schools will have to stay shut a little longer in January. Picture: Getty

The government has introduced a string of steps in primary and secondary schools returning after the Christmas break.

Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Wednesday evening to outline how primary and secondary schools in England can safely return amid the rising levels of coronavirus.

Many schools in coronavirus hotspots will close, forcing lessons to go back online, while students taking exams will be able to return as scheduled.

The Eat Out To Help Out Scheme Could Return

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced the changes to the commons earlier on in the day, confirming children of key workers will still be able to attend school in areas where primaries will have to close to most pupils.

Here are all the details on when schools will go back after Christmas, and which areas will see primary school closures…

Some primary schools in tier 4 areas will have to close
Some primary schools in tier 4 areas will have to close. Picture: Getty

The locations in England which will see primary school closures

A number of primary schools will close in areas where the infection rates are at their highest for at least two weeks, while the majority will return as planned on 4 January.

The government has published a list of the areas in which primary schools must close, staying open only for vulnerable children and children of key workers.

London

Barking and Dagenham

Barnet

Bexley

Brent

Bromley

Croydon

Ealing

Enfield

Hammersmith and Fulham

Havering

Hillingdon

Hounslow

Kensington and Chelsea

Merton

Newham

Richmond upon Thames

Southwark

Sutton

Tower Hamlets

Waltham Forest

Wandsworth

Westminster

Essex Brentwood

Epping Forest

Castle Point

Basildon

Rochford

Harlow

Chelmsford

Braintree

Maldon

Southend on Sea

Thurrock

Kent

Dartford

Gravesham

Sevenoaks

Medway

Ashford

Maidstone

Tonbridge and Malling

Tunbridge Wells

Swale

East Sussex

Hastings

Rother

Buckinghamshire

Milton Keynes

Hertfordshire

Watford

Broxbourne

Hertsmere

Three Rivers

Which year groups will return to school first?

All primary year groups will return as planned on 4 January, unless they're in a Covid hotspot.

Years 11 and 13 – who have exams coming up – will go back to school from January 11 and the rest of secondary school years will return from January 18.

Testing will be ramped up for pupils in efforts to ensure students test negative before returning to the classroom.

The government is also asking universities to reduce the number of students who return at the start of January, prioritising students who require practical learning.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music And Celebrity News

More News

See more More News

How well do you remember the showbiz news of 2020?

QUIZ: Only A True Showbiz Fan Will Get 100% On Our Ultimate Pop Quiz Of 2020

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Liam Payne and Maya Henry have moved to Buckinghamshire

Inside Liam Payne And Fiancée Maya Henry’s Buckinghamshire Mansion

Anwar Hadid defended his comments on the coronavirus vaccine

Dua Lipa’s Boyfriend Anwar Hadid Defends Controversial Comments On Covid-19 Vaccine

The 10 most-liked Instagram posts of 2020 have been revealed

These Are The Top 10 Most-Liked Instagram Posts Of 2020

New Year's Eve in 2020 doesn't mean celebrations are cancelled

7 New Year’s Eve Events For Your Big Night In

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital

Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock spoke about meeting Jason Derulo at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Shares Adorable Jason Derulo Story From Backstage At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Liam Payne impersonated Harry Styles

WATCH: Liam Payne Impersonates Harry Styles