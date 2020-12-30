Coronavirus: The Areas Which Will See Primary School Closures
30 December 2020, 17:44
The government has introduced a string of steps in primary and secondary schools returning after the Christmas break.
Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Wednesday evening to outline how primary and secondary schools in England can safely return amid the rising levels of coronavirus.
Many schools in coronavirus hotspots will close, forcing lessons to go back online, while students taking exams will be able to return as scheduled.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson announced the changes to the commons earlier on in the day, confirming children of key workers will still be able to attend school in areas where primaries will have to close to most pupils.
Here are all the details on when schools will go back after Christmas, and which areas will see primary school closures…
The locations in England which will see primary school closures
A number of primary schools will close in areas where the infection rates are at their highest for at least two weeks, while the majority will return as planned on 4 January.
The government has published a list of the areas in which primary schools must close, staying open only for vulnerable children and children of key workers.
London
Barking and Dagenham
Barnet
Bexley
Brent
Bromley
Croydon
Ealing
Enfield
Hammersmith and Fulham
Havering
Hillingdon
Hounslow
Kensington and Chelsea
Merton
Newham
Richmond upon Thames
Southwark
Sutton
Tower Hamlets
Waltham Forest
Wandsworth
Westminster
Essex Brentwood
Epping Forest
Castle Point
Basildon
Rochford
Harlow
Chelmsford
Braintree
Maldon
Southend on Sea
Thurrock
Kent
Dartford
Gravesham
Sevenoaks
Medway
Ashford
Maidstone
Tonbridge and Malling
Tunbridge Wells
Swale
East Sussex
Hastings
Rother
Buckinghamshire
Milton Keynes
Hertfordshire
Watford
Broxbourne
Hertsmere
Three Rivers
Which year groups will return to school first?
All primary year groups will return as planned on 4 January, unless they're in a Covid hotspot.
Years 11 and 13 – who have exams coming up – will go back to school from January 11 and the rest of secondary school years will return from January 18.
Testing will be ramped up for pupils in efforts to ensure students test negative before returning to the classroom.
The government is also asking universities to reduce the number of students who return at the start of January, prioritising students who require practical learning.
