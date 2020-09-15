The New Coronavirus Rules For Pubs And Restaurants In England

15 September 2020, 11:14 | Updated: 15 September 2020, 11:33

New rules are being introduced for pubs and restaurants
New rules are being introduced for pubs and restaurants. Picture: Getty

New restrictions on social gatherings mean restaurants and pubs have had to change their rules too.

After the law changed on Monday to allow only no more than six people to meet in a social setting, pubs and restaurants will also have stricter coronavirus rules.

From Friday it will be mandatory for cafes, pubs and restaurants to keep hold of customers’ contact details for 21 days.

People Flouting New Coronavirus Social Gathering Rules Will Face £100 Fine

When the hospitality sector re-opened in July, it was optional for staff to ask for customers’ details, but it will now become compulsory as part of the ramped-up NHS Test and Trace system.

The law doesn’t apply to those taking away, but businesses will have to take the name, address, phone number and email for anyone eating or drinking at their venue.

Customers who refuse to give over their contact information may be refused entry.

Venues could also be fined for not taking the information from customers.

Additionally, restaurants must not take bookings of groups of over six people following the law which came into effect on 14 September.

Boris Johnson introduced new laws to curb the rise of coronavirus cases
Boris Johnson introduced new laws to curb the rise of coronavirus cases. Picture: PA

The new measures have been introduced in a bid to curb the sharp increase in coronavirus cases, however, restrictions could only get tighter in the coming weeks if cases continue to rise.

More local lockdowns may be to come, and a nationwide curfew has been called the ‘obvious next step if coronavirus restrictions fail’, according to The Telegraph.

A source told the publication: "A national curfew is the obvious next step if the numbers keep rising despite all the steps we are currently taking.

"But we are not at that stage at the moment, and hopefully the action we are taking locally to contain outbreaks where they occur will mean we don't have to go that far."

