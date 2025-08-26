Connor Franta breaks silence on two year Troye Sivan relationship in emotional video

Connor Franta breaks silence on two year Troye Sivan relationship in emotional video. Picture: Connor Franta via YouTube, Taylor Hill/WireImage

By Sam Prance

Are Troye Sivan's 'The Good Side' lyrics about Connor Franta? Here's what the former couple have said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tronnor fans assemble! Connor Franta has officially confirmed that he dated Troye Sivan in an emotional new video.

If you watched Troye Sivan and Connor Franta's YouTube videos in the 2010s, you will already know all about the fan theories that they dated each other. In fact, fans believe that many of Troye Sivan's songs on Blue Neighbourhood were about Connor. On top of that, people think Troye wrote his ballad 'The Good Side' about their breakup.

On August 14th, Troye sent these theories into overdrive after uploading an old photo of him with Chappell Roan on Instagram. It wasn't long before people realised that Troye had cropped Connor out of the image. If that weren't enoughh, Connor then posted the same photo, editing out Troye, with the caption: "my good side".

Now, Connor has taken to his YouTube channel to directly speak about his romance with Troye and 'The Good Side'.

Did Troye Sivan date Connor Franta?

In a video titled, 'My Good Side', Connor confirmed that he dated Troye for "two years". Connor revealed: "There is no bad blood between my former boyfriend and myself. Years after ['The Good Side'], we bumped into each other at an event and, for the first time, both of us actually engaged in conversation in years. It went over very smoothly."

Connor then explained that they didn't speak for a long time: "In many ways, I felt like he was the boogey man to me. I felt like when you're running away from wanting to talk to someone or confront someone or have a hard conversation, it can feel like you're climbing Mount Everest, and you just make it out to be scarier than it actually is."

Connor confirmed that seeing each other again after so much time meant that they were able to put the past in the past: "So in that moment when we both were just two guys living completely separate lives, slightly scared and extremely vulnerable. It was the great equalizer."

my good side

Discussing 'The Good Side' specifically, Connor said: "The f------ horrible thing about that song is that like I mean he was right, but he was also completely wrong. I think he got the good side of things emotionally, but I think in many ways a song like that neglects the idea that people are individuals...I'm living my good side."

In 'The Good Side', Troye sings: I got the good side of life / Travelled the universe twice / So many thoughts I wanted to share / But I didn't call because it wouldn't be fair / Then I got the good side of new / Found arms to fall right into / I know how it looked, it wasn't the plan / And some day I hope that you'll understand.

In the bridge, Troye also adds that he's proud of his ex: I'm sure we'll meet in the spring / And catch up on everything / I'll say I'm proud of all that you've done / You taught me the ropes, and you taught me to love

Connor ended the video by saying: "The final words I have are actually for him. If you happen to be watching this, I just wanted to let you know that I'm proud of you, too, for every single thing that you've done."

As it stands, Troye is yet to address the video or comment on their relaitonship. We'll update you if/when he does.

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

Tyla Rates Her Iconic Red Carpet Looks And Reveals All In 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.