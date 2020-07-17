Is It Compulsory For Children To Wear Face Masks In Shops?

17 July 2020, 14:42

People could face a fine if they don't wear face coverings in shops from July 24
People could face a fine if they don't wear face coverings in shops from July 24. Picture: PA

Face masks are set to be compulsory for people to wear in shops, in England, from July 24, but will children have to wear masks too?

The government announced that face coverings must be worn in shops from July 24, in England.

People who don’t wear a mask inside a supermarket or other shops could potentially face a fine of up to £100.

Boris Johnson Announces ‘Work From Home’ Guidance Will End 1 August And Hopes 'Normality Will Return By Christmas'

But will children need to wear face masks, in shops, also?

Do children have to wear face masks in shops?

The new mandatory policy regarding face coverings doesn't include children under the age of 11.

Kids younger than that are not expected to wear face masks, along with those who have certain medical conditions.

Children over the age of 11 will have to wear masks in shops, in England
Children over the age of 11 will have to wear masks in shops, in England. Picture: PA

When will face masks be mandatory to wear in shops?

The new requirement will be implemented from July 24.

This means that from this day onwards, it is mandatory to wear a face mask while shopping in any store if you are over the age of 11 and have no medical condition restricting this.

Face coverings have already been made compulsory on public transport, in England, as of June 15.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps made the announcement last month, saying: "With more people using transport the evidence suggests wearing face coverings offers some – albeit limited – protection against the spread for the virus.”

