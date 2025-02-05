What is Chuggs Wallis' net worth? Inside the Love Island star's fortune

Chuggs Wallis has his own hat and skiwear business. Picture: ITV2/Chuggs Wallis/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Chuggs Wallis is a successful entrepreneur as well as a Love Island star, but what is his net worth?

Chuggs Wallis, real name Oliver George Lee Wallis, returned to Love Island for another shot at love on All Stars, leaving behind his bucket hat company for a short time.

The reality star has run a bucket hat company for five years, no doubt bringing him in a net worth of thousands after finding success among students and sports teams.

When he first went on Love Island in 2021 for season seven, Chuggs appeared to hint this was a ‘marketing method’, which, is no doubt a strong motivation for a lot of the contestants who sign up these days and are trying to build their online following.

In a Reel posted in June 2024, Chuggs told the story about how his bucket hat business, Booby Bucket, was born, revealing he began by making bucket hats for a pub crawl while at university which then branched out into hats he sold at other unis, festivals, rugby matches and pop up shops.

In the video, alongside a screenshot from an article about him the first time he went on Love Island he said he’s used “interesting marketing methods” throughout the years.

Chuggs Wallis is back on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

How much is Chuggs Wallis worth?

Chuggs from Love Island’s net worth isn’t publicised anywhere, but we do know that his bucket hat business is now worth six figures since launching in 2020 right before covid, a fact he revealed in an Instagram post about his business.

In a video posted about his success last year, he said he started the venture with £70 when launching the business from his parents’ £1.2 million house in Surrey. Five years on and they’ve now branched out into skiwear.

Chuggs arrived as a bombshell on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV2

Chuggs was organising a giant pub crawl just before COVID and wanted to give his friends something to remember it by, landing on pink corduroy bucket hats which were instantly popular.

It was such a hit amongst his friends he reached out to various rugby clubs to see if they wanted custom hats of their logos and colours. It wasn’t long before he was making products for lots of UK universities.

If you’re wondering where the name Booby Buckets come from, it’s inspired by the “Blue-Footed Booby bird from the Galapagos Islands.”

They’ve partnered with the Galapagos Conservation Trust to raise awareness and donate funds to support their work in protecting the Booby bird and other unique creatures on the Galapagos.

Asked why he’s heading back into Love Island before joining All Stars as a bombshell, Chuggs said: “I’m way more settled in myself. I’ve moved out properly, been living in London and got a new group of friends that I enjoy. I am focussed way more on my business. The maturity factor, slice of the real world, being more confident and more content with myself.”

