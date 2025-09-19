The Summer I Turned Pretty's Christopher Briney confirms super sexy new role

Christopher Briney has confirmed an exciting new career move. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What is Christoher Briney's new erotic fiction book Hidden Harbour about? When is it released and how can you listen to it? Here's all the details you need.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season finale has only just aired, a movie has been announced and now Christopher Briney has confirmed he's next big career move. It's been a big week.

The Conrad Fisher actor has been working on a little side project in recent months and he's officially confirmed on Instagram he has a new role - and it's a rather sexy one.

Slightly stepping away from his teen heart throb title, Christopher has now lent his voice to an erotic fiction audio where he plays River in a book called Hidden Harbour.

He revealed on social media: "Listen to Hidden Harbor, narrated by me. Only on the Quinn app."

So what is Hidden Harbour about? When is it released? And how many episodes are there? Here's everything you need to know about Chris's new role.

Christopher Briney has confirmed he will be narrating an erotic fiction novel. Picture: Getty

What is Quinn's Hidden Harbour about?

To help get his fans on board, Christopher explains the story in his Instagram announcement. He narrates River, a guy who works on the beach by day, and in a bar by night, when he meets a girl called Drea who is carrying a box after just breaking up with her ex.

The two characters instantly connect before it's revealed Drea's ex happens to be River's older brother - anyone else noticing a pattern here?

The story goes on to reveal a "messy and beautiful" summer romance.

The official synopsis reads: "River thinks he knows exactly what to expect from another season - until he meets Drea. Their connection is immediate and magnetic, but when River discovers that Drea's ex is actually his brother, their story twists into a complicated, messy, and deeply passionate summer love affair."

When is Christopher Briney's Hidden Harbour released?

Luckily, we don't have to wait at all before we get our next Christopher fix as it was first released September 19th. The final parts of the erotic fiction book will be released on September 26th.

If there are infinite worlds, every version of me is listening to this in every one of them.



Hidden Harbor is now live. pic.twitter.com/XTp9DdpihW — Quinn (@tryquinn_) September 19, 2025

How many episodes of Hidden Harbour are there?

There will be three episodes in total of this audio book series. The first drops on the launch day with the final two episodes one week later.

How can you listen to Chris Briney's Hidden Harbour?

The audio book is an exclusive to app Quinn where all three episodes will be launched.

What was the reaction to Hidden Harbour?

Of course, the news that Conrad/Christopher is narrating an erotic fiction novel didn't disappoint fans.

One commented: "Oh my god the voice. The love triangle. I’m here for it."

Another excited fan wrote: "Did they honestly choose a story about two brothers who dated the same girl set during summer?!?! Seems to be a common theme here and I’m absolutely cancelling my plans to listen to this it sounds so good."

Christopher Briney admitted he was nervous taking on Hidden Harbour. Picture: Getty

What did Chris Briney say about his Hidden Harbour role?

Speaking about his new role, Christopher told Cosmopolitan: "There was some nervous excitement. It’s not something I’ve done before, but it was a welcome challenge and I’m excited for people to hear it.”

Hidden Harbour will be available to listen to on Quinn, an app for erotic fiction, from September 26th. It will be dropped in episodes with three available to listen to in total.

