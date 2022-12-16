7 Christmas Movies & TV Series To Keep You Feeling Festive

The Christmas movies and TV shows to get you in the festive mood. Picture: Netflix/Disney

By Hayley Habbouchi

Some of the most binge-worthy TV series and films to watch this Christmas.

Christmas time is finally here and we all know that means watching a string of festive films and shows from the comfort of our sofas.

There are of course an array of classics that you’ll undoubtedly re-watch each year - but there are some new releases that are sure to get you in the holiday mood.

Here are seven of the best festive flicks and series to watch once you’ve got the Christmas tree up and decorated…

Dash & Lily - Netflix

Dash & Lily dropped on Netflix in 2020 and it’s the most festive binge-watch series around!

We get the best of both worlds with this as the classic rom-com plot is mixed with the length of a full season as we see cynical Dash (played by Austin Abrams) and optimistic Lily (played by Midori Francis) trade dares in a special notebook they pass back and forth at locations all across New York City.

They then find they have more in common with each other than they would’ve ever thought and episodes build up as they meet each other IRL for the first time…

Falling For Christmas - Netflix

Falling for Christmas dropped in November, just in time for the festive period, and stars Lindsay Lohan in her rom-com return.

The Netflix flick sees Lindsay’s character as newly engaged hotel heiress Sierra Belmont who has a skiing accident just a few days before Christmas.

The accident then leaves Sierra with total amnesia as she finds herself in the care of a lodge owner (played by Chord Overstreet) as she attempts to regain her lost memories.

Love Hard - Netflix

Love Hard is also a relatively new Christmas film as it dropped during the holiday period last year.

The film follows journalist Natalie (played by Nina Dobrev) as she meets her perfect match on a dating app - only to discover she’s been cat-fished!

Of course, the film takes some romantic twists and turns and even became one of the most talked-about festive flicks when it dropped.

The Santa Clauses - Disney Plus

One that will hit you right in the nostalgia is The Santa Clauses TV series which is new to Disney+.

Fans of classic The Santa Clause movies know what to expect with Tim Allen as Scott Calvin who is about to turn 65 and realises he can’t be Santa forever.

He then goes out to seek a suitable replacement - and it goes from there!

Last Christmas - BBC iPlayer

Last Christmas dropped in 2019 and stars Emilia Clarke as a woman named Kate who works as an elf in a Christmas shop in central London throughout the entire year.

She then meets a guy called Tom, and they inevitably fall in love throughout the festive season - before being hit by a heartbreaking plot twist.

The Knight Before Christmas - Netflix

The queen of Christmas movies and Princess Switch star Vanessa Hudgens plays a high school science teacher named Brook in The Knight Before Christmas.

The twist you’re waiting for? A medieval knight named Sir Cole is transported to the present day, where he falls for Brooke, who has lost her belief in love.

Emily In Paris season 3 - Netflix

Not *exactly* a Christmas-based plot, Emily In Paris season 3 is still a must-watch as it drops on December 21.

The Netflix favourite will see Lily Colin’s character Emily return to Paris for a wintry new season as she appears to be up to the same old shenanigans in the latest trailer.

If you haven’t watched Emily In Paris before either, this is definitely the time to catch up before season 3 drops!

