Chris Stark reveals testicular cancer diagnosis

Chris Stark has revealed he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Chris Stark was diagnosed with testicular cancer earlier this year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chris Stark has opened up about his time away from the Capital Breakfast Show this past week, revealing he was diagnosed with testicular cancer and has recently undergone an operation and a course of chemotherapy to treat it.

In a new post on Instagram, Chris wrote: “A bit of news from me, about 8 weeks ago, after a routine trip to my local doctors, I found out I have Testicular Cancer.

“I had surgery pretty quickly and have been off the radio/ podcasts the last couple of weeks having chemotherapy to best prevent anything from coming back.

“The reason I want to share this is that I feel like an idiot that I didn’t spot this sooner. And although I’m effectively cured and it was caught early, my hope is any bloke reading this will perhaps think to check themselves today. Or go to a doctor if not sure about any possible symptoms.

“Caught early, this cancer is so so treatable. It is most common in men aged 18-49. I also think it’s a tricky subject matter to talk about, but I’m willing to put my now one ball on the line here if it helps make that conversation less tricky for guys. Encourages someone to check themselves. And potentially saves a life.”

Chris went on to thank his family for their support: “Thank you to my incredible family, who stood by me and encouraged me to share what’s happened. I also want to thank my brilliant friends and work colleagues for supporting me and my family. And of course, a huge thank you to the incredible doctors, nurses, and hospital staff I’ve encountered, especially concerning cancer care.

“I also want to take a moment to send my thoughts and prayers to anyone affected by cancer.”

Chris signed off his update: “Check your balls. Chris xx,” adding: “PS Excited to get back (stronger) to the radio tomo [sic].”

Chris Stark will be back on Capital Breakfast from Tuesday 25th March. Picture: Global

It’s important to find out how to check for testicular cancer, how to get tested and the support that’s available for anyone diagnosed.

Macmillan have a detailed guide on how to check, when to visit a doctor and more information here.

If you’ve been diagnosed with testicular cancer and need mental health support, you can contact Macmillan on their helpline which is open everyday from 8am to 8pm on 0808 808 00 000.

NHS have more information on testing and next steps here.

Cancer Research UK also have information on symptoms of testicular cancer and when to see a GP here.

Listen to Chris' return to Capital Breakfast on Global Player, where you can listen live to Capital and catch up on any shows you missed.