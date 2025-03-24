Chris Stark reveals testicular cancer diagnosis

24 March 2025, 17:03

Chris Stark has revealed he was diagnosed with testicular cancer
Chris Stark has revealed he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Chris Stark was diagnosed with testicular cancer earlier this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chris Stark has opened up about his time away from the Capital Breakfast Show this past week, revealing he was diagnosed with testicular cancer and has recently undergone an operation and a course of chemotherapy to treat it.

In a new post on Instagram, Chris wrote: “A bit of news from me, about 8 weeks ago, after a routine trip to my local doctors, I found out I have Testicular Cancer.

“I had surgery pretty quickly and have been off the radio/ podcasts the last couple of weeks having chemotherapy to best prevent anything from coming back.

“The reason I want to share this is that I feel like an idiot that I didn’t spot this sooner. And although I’m effectively cured and it was caught early, my hope is any bloke reading this will perhaps think to check themselves today. Or go to a doctor if not sure about any possible symptoms.

“Caught early, this cancer is so so treatable. It is most common in men aged 18-49. I also think it’s a tricky subject matter to talk about, but I’m willing to put my now one ball on the line here if it helps make that conversation less tricky for guys. Encourages someone to check themselves. And potentially saves a life.”

Chris went on to thank his family for their support: “Thank you to my incredible family, who stood by me and encouraged me to share what’s happened. I also want to thank my brilliant friends and work colleagues for supporting me and my family. And of course, a huge thank you to the incredible doctors, nurses, and hospital staff I’ve encountered, especially concerning cancer care.

“I also want to take a moment to send my thoughts and prayers to anyone affected by cancer.”

Chris signed off his update: “Check your balls. Chris xx,” adding: “PS Excited to get back (stronger) to the radio tomo [sic].”

Chris Stark will be back on Capital Breakfast from Tuesday 25th March
Chris Stark will be back on Capital Breakfast from Tuesday 25th March. Picture: Global

It’s important to find out how to check for testicular cancer, how to get tested and the support that’s available for anyone diagnosed.

Macmillan have a detailed guide on how to check, when to visit a doctor and more information here.

If you’ve been diagnosed with testicular cancer and need mental health support, you can contact Macmillan on their helpline which is open everyday from 8am to 8pm on 0808 808 00 000.

NHS have more information on testing and next steps here.

Cancer Research UK also have information on symptoms of testicular cancer and when to see a GP here.

Listen to Chris' return to Capital Breakfast on Global Player, where you can listen live to Capital and catch up on any shows you missed.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

The bombshell confession MAFS Australia's Jamie made at Beth and Teejay's wedding

MAFS Australia's Teejay and Jamie's secret dating history explained

TV & Film

Lauren from MAFS Australia

Lauren from MAFS Australia's age, job and everything we know

TV & Film

Did Lauren Hall from MAFS used to date Jono McCullough?

Did MAFS Australia's Lauren Hall date Jono McCullough from season 11?

TV & Film

Love Island's Whitney responds to backlash and exposes racist hate following Inside reunion

Love Island's Whitney responds to backlash and exposes racist hate following Inside reunion

Who's rumoured to be in the Celebrity Big Brother 2025 cast?

When does Celebrity Big Brother 2025 start? Date, time and channel revealed

TV & Film

When is the next episode of MAFS Australia on?

When is MAFS Australia on? Days, time and next episode release schedule

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Lola Young breaks down every song on This Wasn't Meant For You Anyway | Making The Album

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Millie Bobby Brown gets chaotic in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

TV & Film

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio return as Daredevil and Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil's Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Exclusive
Kate Hudson turned down the role of Andy in The Devil Wears Prada

Kate Hudson confirms she turned down major Devil Wears Prada role

TV & Film

We Live In Time's Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh interview each other

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

TV & Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits