Chris Hughes Details ‘Difficult’ Split From Long-Term Ex Girlfriend Jesy Nelson

Chris Hughes revealed he and Jesy Nelson are 'good friends' following their split. Picture: Instagram

Love Island star Chris Hughes has recalled how ‘tough’ the first lockdown was for him after splitting from his long-term girlfriend and former Little Mix singer, Jesy Nelson.

Chris Hughes has opened up about how “difficult” life was for him after splitting from ex-Little Mix star, Jesy Nelson, during the country’s first lockdown last year.

In a chat with this publication, the Love Island star detailed how the end of his 16-month relationship with Jesy left him “struggling” with his mental health.

Chris said: “It was a tough period in a lot of people’s personal lives and it was for me too,” recalling the first lockdown, “as break-ups are never easy.”

“It was difficult. Sometimes you just grow apart. There have definitely been days when I wake up and things haven’t felt great.”

Chris Hughes has opened up about his split from Jesy Nelson. Picture: Instagram

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes first started dating in 2018. Picture: Instagram

Going on to explain how the break-up affected him, he added: “The period 12 months ago was really tough. There were days where I was waking up and our split was the first thing I was thinking about.

“I was thinking, ‘I hope I feel good today. I hope mentally I feel all right’. I had to try my hardest mentally to break the cycle.”

Despite their split, Chris went on to say that he and Jesy have remained pals, ensuring that things ended amicably.

He added: “We’re very good friends and we enjoyed all that time together. I look back and I don’t look at ­anything with regret."

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes broke up in 2020. Picture: Instagram

Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar were rumoured to have split last month. Picture: Instagram

“We still support each other and it was just a period in life where you move on. But it’s nice to look back on the good memories of my relationships with Jesy and there were plenty of good times," said Chris, "There’s no reason to not like each other."

The ‘Confetti’ songstress, who left Little Mix in December, moved on with Our Girl actress, Sean Sagar, before they allegedly called time on their romance last month.

However, Chris explained he’s not in a rush to move on just yet as he admitted he’d like to meet someone new in person, rather than on dating apps.

"Hopefully when we come out of lockdown I’ll be able to go on some actual old-fashioned face-to-face dates like we used to do,” added Chris.

