Chris Hughes defends girlfriend JoJo Siwa following brutal article written about her

28 October 2025, 10:47

Chris Hughes at an event and pictured cuddling with girlfriend JoJo Siwa.
Chris Hughes has stepped in to defend girlfriend JoJo Siwa. Picture: Alamy & Instagram

By Lily Bell

JoJo Siwa fans and boyfriend Chris Hughes have rallied around the star after an article titled 'Everyone Hates JoJo Siwa' was published earlier this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island alum Chris Hughes has taken to social media to slam an article about girlfriend JoJo Siwa that was published by American news outlet CNN after they recently interviewed her.

The piece, titled 'Everyone Hates JoJo Siwa', takes readers through JoJo's career journey, offers a behind the scenes glimpse as Studio Siwa and dives into recent major headlines. It also offers a more harsh and brutal observation of the 22-year-old, questioning her role as a representative for the LGBTQIA+ community and is pretty critical of her recent career moves.

The profile also notes that, since finding love with boyfriend Chris, JoJo has "toned down her vocal advocacy for LGBTQ rights".

Now, Chris has stepped in to defend to JoJo, and he didn't hold back.

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa pictured at night in London.
Chris Hughes defended girlfriend JoJo Siwa on an Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

Unhappy with what was written in the profile, Chris responded to the whole thing in an Instagram caption, writing: "Also f--k the people who, *(I can’t even call them a reporter/journalist as I’m friends with professionals in that industry and I wouldn’t want to insult them)* who perpetuates the same culture of bullying they should be working to eliminate. Agenda driven without integrity. I’ve seen some things in my time, but that was right up there."

JoJo reposted the post on her stories and responded with a heartfelt comment, saying: "thank you baby beautiful week with you."

On X/Twitter, Chris didn't hold back either. Naming the journalist, Chris wrote: "Welcomed in with open arms but a horrible bully. Lazy and disgusting journalism, nothing but a hate spreader."

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes pictured atGala of the Stars.
The couple recently attended Gala of the Stars together. Picture: Alamy

In response to claims she's 'toned down her advocacy', JoJo told the outlet: "I will always make everyone around me know that they’re accepted for who they are. The people who are criticising me for saying that I’m moving away from the queer community — which literally is not possible for me to do — those people are not doing the same for me.”

“I will fight for the queer community until it’s over,” she continued in the profile, which noted she then got 'defensive'. “It’s my people.”

"I think that people might be quick to forget — the way that I came out, the age that I came out. The next generation that saw me be okay and saw the world be okay and then all of a sudden the moms and dads of these kids were okay, because, yeah, ‘JoJo Siwa’s a good person’ — that changed so many lives.“

So what, I’m in love with a man? That doesn’t discredit my past at all.”

Recently, JoJo has been taking a stand. Earlier this month, during her Infinity Heart Tour stop in Glasgow, she was forced to stop the concert and have a fan removed from the crowd for wearing a hoodie that mocked her hairline — a sensitive topic that recently brought her to tears.

In a TikTok video, JoJo said: "See what happens when you do things like this. Get him out of here."

She continues: "No I'm serious, you're not going to come to my concert and bring a hoodie making fun of me."

Then, alongside security, JoJo's mum Jessalynn goes over and removes the fan from the crowd.

JoJo Siwa reveals what’s in her Chris Hughes shrine and fangirls over British culture!

