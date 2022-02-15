Chris Hughes Involved In Horrific Car Crash On The Motorway

15 February 2022, 10:26

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Love Island star Chris Hughes was in a motorway accident which has left his car in a ‘sorry state’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chris Hughes has revealed he was involved in a car crash on the motorway on Sunday night.

The 28-year-old former Love Island star managed to escape with just a sore neck and took to Instagram to explain what had happened.

On Monday, Chris showed off an adorable gesture from his girlfriend Annabel Dimmock, who welcomed him home with a thoughtful ‘get well pack’ after his accident.

Love Island's Greg O'Shea Is Trolling Himself And Amber Gill

Chris Hughes revealed he was in a car crash on Sunday night
Chris Hughes revealed he was in a car crash on Sunday night. Picture: @chrishughesofficial/Instagram
Chris Hughes was involved in a traumatic car accident
Chris Hughes was involved in a traumatic car accident. Picture: @chrishughesofficial/Instagram

Chris told his followers in a post on his Instagram Stories: “Had a crash on the motorway last night and my car's in a sorry state, neck's sore but home to this."

He went on to share a clip of him pulled over on the motorway in the dark, thanking two people for helping him at the time.

"Not fun, but 2 amazing people stopped to help and they were the best,” Chris wrote.

Chris Hughes showed his followers the aftermath of the crash
Chris Hughes showed his followers the aftermath of the crash. Picture: @chrishughesofficial/Instagram
Chris Hughes' girlfriend Annabel Dimmock has been looking after him following his crash
Chris Hughes' girlfriend Annabel Dimmock has been looking after him following his crash. Picture: @chrishughesofficial/Instagram
Chris Hughes and his girlfriend Annabel Dimmock enjoyed Valentine's Day together
Chris Hughes and his girlfriend Annabel Dimmock enjoyed Valentine's Day together. Picture: @chrishughesofficial/Instagram

"One was in the RAF and the other just came from work, so thanks both," he added, "I actually was useless in the situation and a bit meh, so didn't know what to do."

Thankfully Chris seemed well enough to continue with a normal Valentine’s evening, showing off the sweet setup made by his girlfriend.

Annabel arranged a romantic movie night with a view, alongside dinner for the two of them, with Chris branding her ‘a fantastic lady’.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Sophie Turner ignited rumours she's expecting her second baby

Is Sophie Turner Pregnant? Game Of Thrones Star & Joe Jonas Spark Speculation They’re Expecting Second Baby
London bus and tube fares are set to rise by almost five per cent

London Travel Fares Set To Increase In Biggest Rise In A Decade

Kanye West takes aim at Pete Davidson online

Kim Kardashian Begs Kanye To Stop Targeting Pete Davidson In Leaked Messages

Amber Gill and Greg O'Shea won Love Island in 2019

Love Island's Greg O'Shea Is Trolling Himself And Amber Gill

Love Island

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson split and called off their engagement in 2018. But what was the reason behind their break-up?

Why Did Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Split & End Engagement?

Here are all the details on Rihanna's pregnancy including her due date and if she's having a baby boy or girl

Inside Rihanna’s Pregnancy Details Including Due Date, Baby’s Gender & More

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star