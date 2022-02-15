Chris Hughes Involved In Horrific Car Crash On The Motorway

By Capital FM

Love Island star Chris Hughes was in a motorway accident which has left his car in a ‘sorry state’.

Chris Hughes has revealed he was involved in a car crash on the motorway on Sunday night.

The 28-year-old former Love Island star managed to escape with just a sore neck and took to Instagram to explain what had happened.

On Monday, Chris showed off an adorable gesture from his girlfriend Annabel Dimmock, who welcomed him home with a thoughtful ‘get well pack’ after his accident.

Chris Hughes revealed he was in a car crash on Sunday night. Picture: @chrishughesofficial/Instagram

Chris Hughes was involved in a traumatic car accident. Picture: @chrishughesofficial/Instagram

Chris told his followers in a post on his Instagram Stories: “Had a crash on the motorway last night and my car's in a sorry state, neck's sore but home to this."

He went on to share a clip of him pulled over on the motorway in the dark, thanking two people for helping him at the time.

"Not fun, but 2 amazing people stopped to help and they were the best,” Chris wrote.

Chris Hughes showed his followers the aftermath of the crash. Picture: @chrishughesofficial/Instagram

Chris Hughes' girlfriend Annabel Dimmock has been looking after him following his crash. Picture: @chrishughesofficial/Instagram

Chris Hughes and his girlfriend Annabel Dimmock enjoyed Valentine's Day together. Picture: @chrishughesofficial/Instagram

"One was in the RAF and the other just came from work, so thanks both," he added, "I actually was useless in the situation and a bit meh, so didn't know what to do."

Thankfully Chris seemed well enough to continue with a normal Valentine’s evening, showing off the sweet setup made by his girlfriend.

Annabel arranged a romantic movie night with a view, alongside dinner for the two of them, with Chris branding her ‘a fantastic lady’.

