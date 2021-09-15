Chloe Bailey Responds To Criticism Over ‘Have Mercy’ Video

15 September 2021, 13:08

Chloe Bailey has defended showing ‘so much skin’ in her new music video ‘Have Mercy’.

Chloe Bailey has responded to the criticism she received of the music video for her debut solo single ‘Have Mercy’.

The 23-year-old songstress, who is half of the musical duo Chloe x Halle, recently shared her first-ever solo song with fans and was met with some criticism over her outfit choices.

Here's Who Won At The VMAs – Including Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X And Justin Bieber

During an Instagram Q&A with fans, Chloe defended the video after someone asked her why she was ‘so much skin’.

She had the best comeback, as she responded: “Because I can. It’s my body, and I’m so proud of it, and I hope you’re proud of yours too.”

Chloe Bailey has defended her 'Have Mercy' music video
Chloe Bailey has defended her 'Have Mercy' music video. Picture: @chloebailey/Instagram

Chloe then elaborated in an interview with MTV News, where she added: “Men can glorify a** in their videos, I want to do it with this in a really artful, fun, beautiful way.

“And I think it’s so great how women can claim ownership of their bodies and not let the world do it.

“We get to do it in the way that we want to, and it was really fun!

“I felt really pretty on the shoot days, and I look back, and I’m like, ‘that’s not the same person right here,’ but it was fun in the moment.”

Chloe Bailey performed 'Have Mercy' at the 2021 VMAs
Chloe Bailey performed 'Have Mercy' at the 2021 VMAs. Picture: Getty

Fans and fellow stars have since praised the ‘Do It’ hitmaker online, with many rushing to the comments to dub her ‘the future’.

“Chloe Bailey is the future #HAVEMERCY #ChloeBailey,” penned one fan.

“How can u not love her? [sic],” added another.

Chloe has since shared her first performance of ‘Have Mercy’ at the VMAs over the weekend and we’re still not over how amazing it was!

