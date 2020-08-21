RuPaul's Drag Race's Star Chi Chi DeVayne Dies Aged 34

21 August 2020, 08:16

RuPaul's Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne dies aged 34
RuPaul's Drag Race star Chi Chi DeVayne dies aged 34. Picture: Getty Images

RuPaul Drag Race's star Chi Chi DeVayne has died aged 34 after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

Drag queen Chi Chi DeVayne, who's best known for appearing in RuPaul's Drag Race, has died aged 34.

The American star, whose real name was Zavion Davenport, had recently been diagnosed with pneumonia.

Chi Chi appeared on season eight of the hit TV show, as well as season three of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

In a statement on Chi Chi's Instagram page, her family wrote: "It is with tremendous sorrow that my family and I announce the passing of my beloved son... His final words to his family and fans, "never give up!"

Drag Race Season 8 Finale Party
Drag Race Season 8 Finale Party. Picture: Getty

RuPaul paid tribute to Chi Chi on Twitter, writing: "I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Chi Chi DeVayne."

"I am so grateful that we got to experience her kind and beautiful soul. She will be dearly missed, but never forgotten. May her generous and loving spirit shine down on us all."

"On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and the cast and crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race, I extend my deepest sympathy - from our family to hers."

In 2018, Chi Chi was diagnosed with scleroderma - a rare condition that attacks the internal organs and blood vessels.

Chi Chi was taken to hospital in July and told her Instagram followers that it was for kidney failure. She was discharged but had to return to hospital last week to be treated for pneumonia.

In a video message, Chi Chi asked her fans to "keep me in your prayers," saying that she would be "back soon."

