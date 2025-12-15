Will there be a Cheetah Girls 4? The new movie rumours explained

Is there a Cheetah Girls 4 movie being made? The Cheetah Girls 4 rumours explained. Picture: Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Is there going to be a Cheetah Girls 4? Here's everything we know about a possible The Cheetah Girls 4 movie.

Cheetah Sisters unite! There are rumours that The Cheetah Girls is returning for a reboot and we want to know just how true that is.

It's no secret that the TV of the early 2000s shaped a lot of pop music today, with Disney Channel blessing us with Hannah Montana, Camp Rock, Lizzie McGuire and more. (We can all see a bit of Hannah in the likes of Sabrina Carpenter and Tate McRae.) And among all the pop energy of the noughties was none other that The Cheetah Girls.

Originating with Raven-Symoné, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Kiely Williams and Sabrina Bryan, the first Cheetah Girls movie came out in 2003.

The last 'TCG' film, Cheetah Girls: One World, came out in 2008, and the girl group and its franchise has remained untouched ever since... until now (?).

The Cheetah Girls in 2003. Picture: Alamy

Is there going to be a Cheetah Girls 4?

Rumours of a fourth Cheetah Girls movie started when a Disney Channel updates account, which has no affiliation with Disney, claimed: "‘The Cheetah Girls 4’ is officially in development, set to focus on The Cheetah Girls hosting a talent competition for a New Girl Group."

The account claims this was revealed on the 'Descendants Christmas Podcast', but we can't find any such thing. Therefore there is currently no legitimacy to these rumours. But, bookmark this page because if a fourth Cheetah Girls is coming we'll update it straight away.

It's not so far-fetched for fans to believe that a Cheetah Girls reboot is coming though, as just this year the group's Sabrina revealed she's up for another film as much as fans are.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Sabrina said: "I would love to. I would love to get more of the Cheetah message out there because I've just seen what it's done so far already."

Premiere Of Disney's "The Cheetah Girls One World" in 2008. Picture: Getty

Plus, Raven-Symoné, who was also the star of That's So Raven, addressed a reunion in 2024.

"Another moment in culture that gave girl power, that gave fashion, that gave songs — [I'm] very blessed to be a part of that," she told Entertainment Tonight.

She added: "And can't wait to see what the future holds with that. It's gonna be interesting to see what the future holds in regards to the Cheetah Girls."

The Cheetah Girls was also inspired by Deborah Gregory's 16-part book series. So in reality, if Disney did reboot it, there's a potential 13 more films worth of content out there.

