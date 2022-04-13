WATCH: Charlotte Crosby Announces She's Pregnant With Her First Baby

13 April 2022, 10:27 | Updated: 13 April 2022, 11:00

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Charlotte Crosby is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Jake Ankers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charlotte Crosby, 31, is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Jake Ankers, calling the news ‘a moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine’.

Alongside a sweet video of her telling her family and the result displayed on the pregnancy test, Charlotte wrote on Instagram: “A moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine. Is here, it’s mine (and Jakes) and i couldn’t be happier to be sharing it with you all……Im having a baby [sic].”

Molly-Mae Hague Sparks New Engagement Rumours After Covering Up Ring Finger

She also captured her first scan, sweetly pointing out the little one’s ‘little heartbeat’.

Charlotte Crosby said she 'never thought' she'd be lucky enough to have a baby
Charlotte Crosby said she 'never thought' she'd be lucky enough to have a baby. Picture: Charlotte Crosby/Instagram
Charlotte Crosby is expecting with Jake Ankers
Charlotte Crosby is expecting with Jake Ankers. Picture: Charlotte Crosby/Instagram

Her mum Letitia burst into tears at the news, hugging the parents-to-be before telling Jake she and husband Gary have ‘never seen Charlotte so happy’.

Letita said: “You just know when you know, don’t you Gary?”

“When you know what?” Charlotte asked.

“That it’s the right person and you’re happy. When we were away this weekend we were talking about, ‘it’s so nice that she’s happy and she’s settled and we know this is probably gonna be the right one.’”

Charlotte Crosby captured her first baby scan
Charlotte Crosby captured her first baby scan. Picture: Charlotte Crosby/Instagram

Gary agreed: “I’ve never known her so happy Jake.”

Charlotte and Jake have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, meeting through mutual friends before revealing their romance in January.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

KJ Apa has broken his silence over those Clara Berry marriage rumours

Is Riverdale Star KJ Apa Married To Girlfriend Clara Berry?

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish & Kanye West are set to headline Coachella 2022

Your Guide To Coachella 2022 As Harry Styles, Billie Eilish & The Weeknd Headline

Harry Styles is set to headline Coachella 2022

Fans Think They've Unveiled Harry Styles' Coachella Setlist

Music

Tom Parker died on 30 March following a brain cancer battle

Tom Parker’s Wife Kelsey Encourages Fans To Pay Respects Outside Private Funeral

Kim Kardashian said she was 'mortified' after Saint saw a joke about her sex tape online

Kim Kardashian Calls Kanye West In Tears After Son Saint, 6, Saw Her Sex Tape On Video Game
How Kanye West responded after his son, Saint, saw Kim Kardashian's sex tape pop up online

Kanye West’s Response To Son Saint Seeing Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape On Video Game

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’
Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star