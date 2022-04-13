WATCH: Charlotte Crosby Announces She's Pregnant With Her First Baby

Charlotte Crosby is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Jake Ankers.

Charlotte Crosby, 31, is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Jake Ankers, calling the news ‘a moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine’.

Alongside a sweet video of her telling her family and the result displayed on the pregnancy test, Charlotte wrote on Instagram: “A moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine. Is here, it’s mine (and Jakes) and i couldn’t be happier to be sharing it with you all……Im having a baby [sic].”

She also captured her first scan, sweetly pointing out the little one’s ‘little heartbeat’.

Charlotte Crosby said she 'never thought' she'd be lucky enough to have a baby. Picture: Charlotte Crosby/Instagram

Charlotte Crosby is expecting with Jake Ankers. Picture: Charlotte Crosby/Instagram

Her mum Letitia burst into tears at the news, hugging the parents-to-be before telling Jake she and husband Gary have ‘never seen Charlotte so happy’.

Letita said: “You just know when you know, don’t you Gary?”

“When you know what?” Charlotte asked.

“That it’s the right person and you’re happy. When we were away this weekend we were talking about, ‘it’s so nice that she’s happy and she’s settled and we know this is probably gonna be the right one.’”

Charlotte Crosby captured her first baby scan. Picture: Charlotte Crosby/Instagram

Gary agreed: “I’ve never known her so happy Jake.”

Charlotte and Jake have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight, meeting through mutual friends before revealing their romance in January.

