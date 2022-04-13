Who Is Charlotte Crosby’s Boyfriend Jake Ankers Amid Pregnancy Announcement

13 April 2022, 10:30

Charlotte Crosby and Jake Ankers are expecting their first baby together
Charlotte Crosby and Jake Ankers are expecting their first baby together. Picture: @charlottegshore/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here’s what you need to know about Charlotte Crosby’s boyfriend Jake Ankers including his age and job as the couple are expecting their first baby together.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charlotte Crosby is pregnant and expecting her first baby with her boyfriend Jake Ankers!

The former Geordie Shore star shared the exciting news alongside an adorable pregnancy announcement video, where she and Jake gushed over the news while telling her family about their baby.

WATCH: Charlotte Crosby Announces She's Pregnant With Her First Baby

But who is Jake Ankers and how long have Charlotte and Jake been together?

Here’s what you need to know…

Jake Ankers and Charlotte Crosby went Instagram official in January 2022
Jake Ankers and Charlotte Crosby went Instagram official in January 2022. Picture: @charlottegshore/Instagram

Who is Charlotte Crosby’s boyfriend Jake Ankers?

Charlotte tends to keep her romance with Jake out of the spotlight, but they have been together for around seven months, with the TV personality telling fans earlier this month: “It feels like a year the amount of stuff we've already experienced and been through together trust.”

The 31-year-old reality star and her beau had reportedly been seeing each other ‘casually’ before publicly confirming their relationship in January this year.

The couple met through mutual friends, with a source saying via this tabloid: “Charlotte and Jake have lots of friends in common and they have really hit it off.

“Things are very relaxed between them but they like hanging out.”

Charlotte Crosby is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Jake Ankers
Charlotte Crosby is pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Jake Ankers. Picture: @charlottegshore/Instagram
Jake Ankers is a celebrity driver and a speculated restaurant owner
Jake Ankers is a celebrity driver and a speculated restaurant owner. Picture: Instagram
Jake Ankers has privatised his Instagram
Jake Ankers has privatised his Instagram. Picture: @jake_ankers/Instagram

How old is Jake Ankers and what does he do?

Jake appears to be in his early thirties and is a celebrity driver and businessman.

He has two restaurants listed in his bio on Instagram, which he perhaps owns, and is said to own a luxury apartment in the heart of Manchester, where he lives with Charlotte.

Not a lot is known about Jake as he made his Instagram private following his romance with Charlotte - but you can find him @jake_ankers where he currently boasts around 10,000 followers.

