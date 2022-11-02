Charlotte Crosby Unveils Her Baby Daughter's Name

She revealed the beautiful name. Picture: Charlotte Crosby/Instagram

By Capital FM

Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby has unveiled her baby's beautiful name just weeks after giving birth.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Charlotte Crosby has finally revealed the name of her newborn daughter – and it's stunning!

The Geordie Shore star announced that she was pregnant with her first child in April, she and boyfriend Jake Ankers welcomed their baby girls last month.

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum ‘Devastated’ As She Can’t Meet New Grandchild During Cancer Treatment

Charlotte, 32, shared a new snap of her bundle of joy to Instagram and even shared her beautiful name: Alba Jean Ankers.

She posted a beautiful black-and-white close-up shot of her bubba's tiny hands all cosied up in a blanket, the proud mother wrote in the heartfelt post: "Our hearts are so full my baby girl you have shown us a whole new meaning to life."

Charlotte and Jake welcomed their first child last month. Picture: Charlotte Crosby/Instagram

"You're perfect in absolutely every way! Mammy and Daddy are so so so lucky to call you our little girl, [sic]" Charlotte continued in a photo that quickly racked up over a whopping 400,000 likes in just two days.

"You are loved so much more than you will ever know," the new mum wrote.

The reality TV star also revealed the date of birth of Alba for the first time, announcing that she gave birth on October 14, 2022.

She also revealed on her Instagram Stories that she had taken a break from social media whilst adjusting to life after labour.

Charlotte told her followers how lucky she feels. Picture: Charlotte Crosby/Instagram

Charlotte added that she's "so in love" with her baby girl and that she's "smiling from ear to ear" – aw!

Jake, 31, and Charlotte seem to be besotted with parenthood, the pair began seeing each other after meeting through mutual friends in 2021, they then publicly confirmed their romance in January of this year.

They look like this happiest family of three, we can't wait to see more photos!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital