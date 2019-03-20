Channing Tatum Bleaches Hair As He & Girlfriend Jessie J Look Happier Than Ever

20 March 2019, 11:52

Channing Tatum shares drastic hair change as he hangs out with Jessie J
Channing Tatum shares drastic hair change as he hangs out with Jessie J. Picture: Splash News/Instagram

Channing Tatum asked Instagram if his bold new haircut was a good or bad idea, and we know what we think...

Channing Tatum has taken to Instagram to show off his new bleach blonde buzz cut, asking his 17 million followers if the drastic new hair style was a good or bad idea, and we think it's safe to say, he looks great.

Jessie J Shares Soppy Private Messages From Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum bleaches his hair
Channing Tatum bleaches his hair. Picture: Instagram/@Channing tatum

The 38-year-old Magic Mike star has been spotted out and about holding hands and looking happier than ever with girlfriend Jessie J, with the couple confirming their relationship that has been speculated since October 2018.

The two have become more open with their relationship in the last month, posting videos of each other to their Instagram accounts and stepping out in public together, most recently visiting a Louis Vuitton store in London.

Jessie J lovingly touches Channing Tatum as they shop in London
Jessie J lovingly touches Channing Tatum as they shop in London. Picture: Splash News

Channing announced he and his wife of nine years, Jenna Dewan, were separating in April of last year, insisting that they remain on excellent terms and will continue to parent their daughter, Everly, together.

We're wondering if Channing's drastic new hair has anything to do with a potential upcoming movie role, but there has been no word on this yet, so fingers crossed he's set to be filming another movie, potentially that involves, say, shirtless dancing?

