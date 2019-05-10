Zara McDermott Claims Olly Murs 'Thought I Was His Type On Paper' As Love Island Star Explains Why She Ended Romance

10 May 2019, 10:45

Zara McDermott quashed reports she's dating Olly Murs
Zara McDermott quashed reports she's dating Olly Murs. Picture: Getty / Zara McDermott/Instagram

Zara McDermott and Olly Murs were rumoured to be dating over the past few months, but the Love Island star is insistent their friendship was never anything romantic.

Love Island’s Zara McDermott and pop star Olly Murs were rumoured to be dating for weeks and the star only fuelled the reports when she appeared on Victoria Derbyshire’s Instagram Stories saying “he thinks I’ve got the X Factor”.

But the model has since quashed the speculation, insisting they were never actually an item and she now wants to put an end to the reports, which she describes as "annoying".

Zara McDermott Calls Out Ex Adam Collard For ‘Liking Derogatory Comments’ About Her

Zara McDermott said Olly Murs invited her to watch The Voice
Zara McDermott said Olly Murs invited her to watch The Voice. Picture: Zara McDermott/Instagram

“He definitely thought I was his type on paper. He’s a lot older than me though,” she told the tabloids. “I feel really annoyed now because it’s awkward. Everyone thinks I’m dating bloody Olly Murs.”

Zara continued: “Imagine my ideal man wants to slide into my DMs but they think I’m with Olly, it’s not ideal.”

The reality TV star explained she sings and plays piano and is eager to get into music, so Olly invited her to watch The Voice to give her an insight into how the show works.

She added: “He was lovely to me and that’s all I can say.”

Zara also spoke about her split from Adam, saying she was “very hung up on it” and it took her three months to fully let go.

