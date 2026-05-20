Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson break silence amid Joey Essex 'cheating' scandal

Sources close to Joey Essex and Zara McDermott have spoken out after a picture of them "kissing" sparked cheating rumours. Picture: Instagram / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Sources close to Joey Essex and Zara McDermott have spoken out after a picture of them "kissing" sparked rumours that Zara was cheating on Louis Tomlinson.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Following months of dating rumours, Zara McDermott and Louis Tomlinson made their relationship public in August 2025 when Zara shared an adorable photo of the two of them kissing.

Since then they've been quietly enjoying their relationship away from the public eye, but there have been reports that they're now living together and going from strength-to-strength.

However, all of this was called into question when photos of Zara with Joey Essex started doing the rounds online, sparking cheating speculation. Zara and Joey had been together filming for the upcoming series of Cooking With The Stars, when they were photographed.

In one picture, Joey is seen kissing Zara on the side of her face. While it looked like an innocent parting kiss, lots of people were quick to make assumptions about the nature of their relationship.

Zara and Louis confirmed their relationship with this picture on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Zara and Louis have now posted to their Instagrams amid the drama and sources close to Joey and Zara have come forward to address cheating claims.

A source close to Joey told the tabloids: "Zara and Joey grew close during filming and have become good friends. They got on really well but it’s all very innocent. There’s nothing romantic there between them."

Lots of people were quick to accuse of Zara of cheating as it was revealed that cheated on her ex Sam Thompson, years ago, when she was filming Celebrity X Factor.

A source close to Zara told the tabloids: "What happened on Celebrity X Factor was seven years ago when Zara was in her very early 20s.

"She’s a different person now and doesn’t deserve to have this constantly dragged back up. She’s head over heels in love with Louis and they’re totally committed to each other."

Joey Essex's rep said that "it’s all very innocent" between him and Zara McDermott. Picture: Getty

Louis and Zara appear to be paying no mind to the cheating speculation and moving forward as usual.

Zara has shared to some pictures from a brand trip to her Instagram story, and Louis has been promoting his 'How Did We Get Here?' tour on his.

Joey hasn't been active on his socials since the picture were shared.

Read more celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.