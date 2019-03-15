Zara McDermott And Adam Collard Come Face To Face As They Party Separately In Essex

Zara McDermott and Adam Collard both partied at the same Essex bar but with separate groups of friends. Picture: Zara McDermott/Instagram / Adam Collard/Instagram

Zara McDermott and Adam Collard were seen in the same restaurant in Essex, weeks after announcing their split and six months after meeting on Love Island.

Former Love Island couple Zara McDermott and ex-boyfriend Adam Collard risked an awkward run-in when they both headed to the same restaurant on Thursday night, spending the evening with separate groups of friends.

Adam was at Sheesh for a catch up with some of his Love Island co-stars including Samira Mighty and Sam Bird, while Zara was at the restaurant to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

The personal trainer posted some photos from their little reunion, posing alongside Samira and Sam for an upload titled: “Sam sandwich”.

Adam Collard and Samira were also joined by Love Island co-star Sam Bird. Picture: Adam Collard/Instagram

Fans were quick to notice the former couple were in the same place at the same time, with one commenting: “Zara was there last night,” as another wrote: “Both Zara and Adam were at the same place but with different people.”

“Wait Zara was there as well last night ooooh,” responded a third.

Meanwhile, many commented on how good Adam and Samira looked as a couple, with one replying: “Why is it that Samira and Adam look good together.”

However, fans shouldn’t be too hopeful for a reconciliation between the former lovebirds, as a brief hello was as far as their exchange went.

According to this report, a fellow diner said: "Zara was there for a friend's birthday and they didn't spend any time together. They said hi but that was about it."

Adam and Zara split in February, months after getting tattoos for each other and moving in together.

