Zara McDermott And Adam Collard Come Face To Face As They Party Separately In Essex

15 March 2019, 14:08 | Updated: 15 March 2019, 14:20

Zara McDermott and Adam Collard both partied at the same Essex bar but with separate groups of friends
Zara McDermott and Adam Collard both partied at the same Essex bar but with separate groups of friends. Picture: Zara McDermott/Instagram / Adam Collard/Instagram

Zara McDermott and Adam Collard were seen in the same restaurant in Essex, weeks after announcing their split and six months after meeting on Love Island.

Former Love Island couple Zara McDermott and ex-boyfriend Adam Collard risked an awkward run-in when they both headed to the same restaurant on Thursday night, spending the evening with separate groups of friends.

Adam was at Sheesh for a catch up with some of his Love Island co-stars including Samira Mighty and Sam Bird, while Zara was at the restaurant to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

Adam Collard and Zara McDermott Feuding Over Instagram? Fans Adamant Ex Love Island Couple Are Rowing Through Holiday Pictures

The personal trainer posted some photos from their little reunion, posing alongside Samira and Sam for an upload titled: “Sam sandwich”.

Adam Collard and Samira were also joined by Love Island co-star Sam Bird
Adam Collard and Samira were also joined by Love Island co-star Sam Bird. Picture: Adam Collard/Instagram

Fans were quick to notice the former couple were in the same place at the same time, with one commenting: “Zara was there last night,” as another wrote: “Both Zara and Adam were at the same place but with different people.”

“Wait Zara was there as well last night ooooh,” responded a third.

Meanwhile, many commented on how good Adam and Samira looked as a couple, with one replying: “Why is it that Samira and Adam look good together.”

However, fans shouldn’t be too hopeful for a reconciliation between the former lovebirds, as a brief hello was as far as their exchange went.

According to this report, a fellow diner said: "Zara was there for a friend's birthday and they didn't spend any time together. They said hi but that was about it."

Adam and Zara split in February, months after getting tattoos for each other and moving in together.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest News

See more Latest News

Queer Eye returns to Netflix on 15 March

Queer Eye Fab Five's Instagram Handles Revealed For Tan, Jonathan, Antoni, Karamo and Bobby
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Who Is Antoni Porowski? Meet The Food And Wine Expert From Netflix's Queer Eye

TV & Film

Hairdresser Jonathan Van Ness is returning to our screens in all-new episodes of Queer Eye

Who Is Jonathan Van Ness, Does The Queer Eye Hairdresser Have A Boyfriend And What's His Podcast About?

TV & Film

Queer Eye's Bobby Berk is returning to our screen for season 3

Who Is Bobby Berk And Who Is The Queer Eye Interior Design Expert's Husband Dewey Do?

TV & Film

Queer Eye's culture expert Karamo Brown is returning to our screens

Who Is Karamo Brown, Who's The Queer Eye Culture Expert's Fiancé Ian Jordan And How Many Kids Does He Have?

TV & Film

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Louis Tomlinson's mum Johannah Deakin died in 2016

Louis Tomlinson Mum: Who Is Johannah Deakin And When Did 'Two Of Us' Singer Lose His Mother?

Louis Tomlinson

Jessie J and Channing Tatum have been in a relationship since 2018

Channing Tatum And Jessie J Dating Timeline: When Did The Actor Break Up With Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan & How Many Kids Do They Have?

Jessie J

FriendsFest will allow you to get up close to the iconic Friends memorabilia

FriendsFest 2019 UK: How To Get Tickets, What’s On, And Where Is The Tour Going?
Here's everything you need to know about Millie Bobby Brown's parents.

Who Are Millie Bobby Brown's Parents? Everything You Need To Know About Robert And Kelly Brown

TV & Film

MAC is launching an Aladdin-inspired collection

MAC Is Launching An Aladdin Makeup Collection And It Will Grant Your Every Wish