Yasmine Aisha Khalifa Holmgren: Instagram & Age Of Stormzy’s ‘New Girlfriend’

11 August 2020, 14:08

Yasmine Aisha Khalifa Holmgren is reportedly dating Stormzy and rumoured to be his new girlfriend.
Yasmine Aisha Khalifa Holmgren is reportedly the new girlfriend of Stormzy. But what's her Instagram and age?

Yasmine Aisha Khalifa Holmgren has apparently been dating Stormzy on the low since the pair met backstage at his concert in Stockholm earlier this year.

But who is she? What’s her Instagram and age? Let’s take a look…

Stormzy’s Love Interest Yasmine Holmgren Flew To Reunite With Him After Lockdown Restrictions Eased

Who is Yasmine Aisha Khalifa Holmgren?

Yasmine is a Swedish fashion model.

How old is Yasmine Aisha Khalifa Holmgren? What’s her age?

Yasmine is 23 years old.

What is Yasmine Aisha Khalifa Holmgren’s Instagram handle?

Yasmine’s Instagram handle is @yaaskhalifa.

Currently, she has 39k followers on the platform.

She often posts glamorous selfies and clearly loves to travel!

View this post on Instagram

No spray tan

A post shared by Yasminé AishaKhalifa Holmgren (@yaaskhalifa) on

Who has Yasmine Aisha Khalifa Holmgren modelled for?

Yasmine has modelled for the likes of Victoria’s Secret.

