Joe Sugg Launches Joins Cast Of Waitress The Musical As He Launches Acting Career

Joe Sugg has landed his first acting role. Picture: Getty / YouTube/BBC

Strictly Come Dancing star Joe Sugg’s career is reaching new heights.

Joe Sugg, 27, wowed fans on Strictly Come Dancing last year with his incredible dancing talents with partner Dianne Buswell – who became his girlfriend at the end of the series.

And now the YouTube blogger is moving into acting in the West End, after bagging a role in Waitress the musical.

Joe will join the show from September 9, in the geeky role of Ogie who was previously played by Blake Harrison of The Inbetweeners fame.

🥧WELCOME TO THE DINER, JOE 🥧



We are so excited to be welcoming YouTube and Strictly star @joe_sugg, who will be starring as Ogie from 9 September 💗@blakeharrison23’s final performance is on 7 September. pic.twitter.com/3Aa1TQAtLk — Waitress The Musical (@WaitressLondon) August 20, 2019

He said of his career news: “I got to see the show a couple of months back and it’s absolutely fantastic.

“I’m excited to be a part of the cast and to have now landed a role in the West End really has topped off an incredible year for me. I hope I do everyone proud.”

Joe already had a huge fanbase prior to taking part on Strictly, but he well and truly won the hearts of the nation when he reached the final of the BBC series.

We already know can dance, so if he proves he can sing and act too, he’ll be a proper triple threat.

It comes after he and girlfriend Dianne announced plans to embark on their own dancing tour in 2020.

Titled The Joe & Dianne Show, the couple will tour the country putting on a performance they described as: “Music, comedy and a little bit of dance.”

Joe is no stranger to the stage, but his role in Waitress is his first West End role.

