WATCH: Vanessa Hudgens Drunkenly Performed 'Breaking Free' At Karaoke Bar

High School Musical's Vanessa Hudgens shared a clip of herself hilariously singing her hit, 'Breaking Free', at a karaoke bar.

In 2006, Vanessa Hudgens performed 'Breaking Free' with Zac Efron in Disney's High School Musical.

13 years later, the Spring Breakers actor shared a video to her 36 million Instagram followers of her doing a "bad, aggressive, and totally sober" rendition of the hit.

Vanessa Hudgens performed in a karaoke bar with her friends. Picture: Getty

With her friends, Vanessa belted out the lyrics "We're soarin', flyin'. There's not a star in heaven that we can't reach."

The likes of Modern Family's Sarah Hyland were quick to comment, saying "omg" with the skull emoji.

Her latest film, Bad Boys for Life, where she stars alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, is currently in post-production, and set for release in January 2020.

