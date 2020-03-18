WATCH: Vanessa Hudgens Issues Apology After Saying Coronavirus Deaths Were "Inevitable"

The High School Musical star took to social media to apologise, after she faced backlash for her comments on COVID-19.

Yesterday, Vanessa Hudgens delighted the world after she digitally reunited with her fellow Disney co-star, Ashley Tisdale, to perform 'We're All In This Together' on TikTok.

However, things took a turn when the Spring Breakers actor took to Instagram Live to say that the length of time she could potentially be quarantined for "sounds like a bunch of bulls**t".

Vanessa Hudgens received backlash for her COVID-19 comments. Picture: Getty

"I'm sorry, but like, it's a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I'm like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable?" she continued.

Vanessa received a lot of backlash for her comments, with many saying she was being insensitive towards the situation, with others branding her as "heartless".

Later, in response to the reaction, the 31-year-old actor shared a video to her Instagram Story, saying her comments had been taken out of context; "It's a crazy time. It's a crazy, crazy time.

"I don't take this situation lightly by any means," she explained, after expressing that she, too, was self-isolating, to protect herself from coronavirus.

She also penned a short note to her 7 million Twitter followers, writing "I'm sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram Live yesterday.

Vanessa Hudgens issued an apology for her comments on coronavirus. Picture: Twitter

"I realise my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation or country and the world are in right now. This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever.

"I'm sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time."

