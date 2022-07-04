Travis Barker Speaks Out On Being Hospitalised With Pancreatitis

Travis Barker has broken his silence on being rushed to hospital. Picture: Alamy

By Kathryn Knight

Travis Barker has revealed what happened when he was rushed to hospital with pancreatitis at the end of June.

Travis Barker and wife Kourtney Kardashian went for endoscopy appointments on Monday 27 June, but the test led to complications for the Blink-182 drummer.

A few days after he was taken to hospital with Kourtney by his side, Travis spoke out on social media about what happened to him, revealing he had a small polyp removed in ‘a sensitive area’.

He wrote on Twitter: “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalised ever since.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian married in May. Picture: Getty

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis.”

Travis revealed he’s on the mend and is ‘so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am much better’.

The rocker is seemingly back home after a few days in hospital, after he and Kourtney both shared a photo of a basket of board games.

Kourtney shared her own update on Instagram Stories.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been together for almost two years. Picture: Getty

Travis Barker updated fans after being hospitalised. Picture: Travis Barker/Twitter

She wrote: “Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been. Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change.

"Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis."

She thanked the healthcare specialists who took care of her husband at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA before adding: “It's crazy how sometimes words could never truly express the gratitude or feelings I have inside of me.”

Kourtney and Travis married in May after 18 months of dating.

The couple had three weddings; one in Vegas, another in Santa Barbara and a big ceremony in Portofino, Italy.

