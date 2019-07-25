Top 10 Instagram Rich List 2019: Selena Gomez And Ariana Grande Among The Celebs Raking In Millions From Social Media

The Instagram rich list has been revealed. Picture: Getty

The Instagram Rich List has been unveiled and the top 10 is full of some famous faces.

Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and, of course, Kylie Jenner are just a few of the celebrities raking in the near-millions through sponsored social media posts.

Instagram scheduling tool HopperHQ have compiled a list of the people who can charge the most for posts on Instagram, depending on a number of factors including how many followers they have and how often they post.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie is unsurprisingly at the top of the list, able to charge $1,266,000 (£1.1 million) per post, as she has a whopping 141 million followers.

However, Ariana tops Kylie when it comes to follower numbers as the ‘Thank U, Next’ singer has 160 million followers – of which she can utilise to charge $996k (£797k) per sponsored post.

Although Ariana has 19 million more followers then Kylie, HopperHQ explains the data collected “considers factors such as average engagement, how often they post, industry variables and number of followers”.

The full list is below:

Instagram Rich List 2019:

1. Kylie Jenner - $1,266,000 (£1 million) per post

2. Ariana Grande - $996,000 (£797,000) per post

3. Cristiano Ronaldo - $976,000 (£781,000) per post

4. Kim Kardashian - $910,000 (£728,000) per post

5. Selena Gomez - $886,000 (£709,000) per post

6. Dwayne Johnson - $882,000 (£706,000) per post

7. Beyonce Knowles - $785,000 (£628,000) per post

8. Taylor Swift - $748,000 (£599,000) per post

9. Neymar da Silva Santos Junior - $722,000 (£578,000) per post

10. Justin Bieber - $722,000 (£578,000) per post

Kylie has topped the list for the second year in a row, increasing her earnings by almost a third from last year.

The 21 year old is the youngest self-made billionaire thanks to her makeup empire Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian is also on the list, at number four, as she can charge an eye-watering $910k per post.

Meanwhile, it’s the first time Ariana’s name has been on the list after her latest album ’Thank U, Next’ became her biggest so far.

Selena Gomez has dropped down on the list to number five, after revealing she’s deleted the app from her phone for the sake of her mental health.

The actress and pop star has her account logged in on her friend’s phone so that if she does want to post she still has the option.

Taylor Swift also graces the list at number eight, but the pop star tends to use the platform to promote her music and share photos of her cats.

