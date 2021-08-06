Tommy Fury Warns Jake Paul Will 'Pay For Everything He Said' After Molly-Mae Hague Was Dragged Into War Of Words

6 August 2021, 15:40

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul could soon meet in the ring
Tommy Fury and Jake Paul could soon meet in the ring. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Tommy Fury has threatened to ‘break every bone’ in Jake Paul’s face for bringing girlfriend Molly-Mae’s name into their social media beef.

Love Island’s Tommy Fury and YouTuber Jake Paul could finally meet in the ring after he dragged Tommy’s girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague into their online spat.

In a series of social media jibes, Jake claimed Molly-Mae DM’d him before she ever went on Love Island, sharing a ‘screenshot’ of her message – which was later proved to be Photoshopped.

Molly-Mae Hague Denies Having Lip Fillers Put Back In

“Might be coming to America later this year and have always been a fan of your videos. Maybe you can show me around?” It read.

Tommy Fury and Jake Paul need to win their next fights to meet in the ring
Tommy Fury and Jake Paul need to win their next fights to meet in the ring. Picture: Getty
Jake Paul dragged Molly-Mae Hague into his Twitter spat with Tommy Fury
Jake Paul dragged Molly-Mae Hague into his Twitter spat with Tommy Fury. Picture: Tommy Fury/Instagram

Tommy’s now preparing to fight Jake, saying he’ll “let his fists do the talking.”

He told Sky Sports: “I'm thick-skinned. I'm a professional athlete. These boys ain't. These boys play games on the internet and run around for a living.

"I fight hard for a living. I will let my fists do the talking. For every bad thing he has said, he will get a swift right hand for it.

"I will break every bone in his face. You don't bring people's loved ones into it. It's a fight. It's nothing to do with them, leave them out of it."

Tommy must now stay unbeaten in his match against MMA fighter Anthony Taylor and Jake must win against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley for the social media stars to meet in the ring.

