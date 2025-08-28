Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been together since July 2023. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the most talked about couple in showbiz. But after two years of engagement speculation, are they engaged?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

'Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged?' has been a question that has come up over and over again during the two years that Taylor and Travis have been in a relationship publicly.

But now, in 2025 - no disrespect intended - you'd have to live under a rock to not know that they are, in fact, engaged to be married!

The news of their engagement broke the internet, as pop culture's current fave couple cooly said: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

That's right, referencing Taylor's So, High School' lyrics, you know how to ball, I know Aristotle, the couple broke the news with snaps from the proposal in their gorgeous garden, adorned with flowers.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after getting engaged. Picture: Instagram

Is Taylor Swift engaged to Travis Kelce?

Yes she is! The couple shared the news with the world on August 26th via an Instagram post.

Travis' dad, Ed Kelce, has given fans some more details into the when, where and how the proposal took place. Revealing where the gorgeous engagement photos were taken, Ed confirmed to The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma: "That's the garden in his house, he surprised her with that.

"They were gonna go out to dinner and she was ready to go and [he said], let's go out out in the garden, on that little patio out there and have a glass of wine before we go. We got time."

"I think she knew something was up because as they as they walked out there, she could see suddenly there's a lot more flowers out there," Ed continued. "That was all decorated by some people that help Travis out with a lot of things, and they got it all ready."

Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills. Picture: Getty

When did Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift?

When the news broke, Travis' dad confirmed the proposal had happened a couple of weeks prior.

Internet sleuths also think they have worked out the exact day it happened due to Taylor announcing her 12th studio album 'The Life Of A Show Girl' on Travis and his brother's podcast New Heights.

They believe the proposal happened a couple of hours after they recorded the episode. They've based this assumption on Travis' haircut, Taylor's make up and manicure and the supposed 'indent' in her hair from the headphones she was wearing - but this hasn't been confirmed just yet.

Before the news of their actual engagement, it had been speculated that Travis was going to propose at, or after, the latest Super Bowl.

That speculation came after former NFL player Troy Aikman revealed in February that someone told him Tayvis "might" be heading to the altar.

But Travis shut down this rumour, saying in a Q&A before the game: "A Super Bowl ring? Next question."

Aikman continued to keep the rumours flowing though, as on an episode of the Pardon My Take podcast he said: "Someone actually reached out to me today and said they might actually be engaged."

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills. Picture: Getty

It turns out that Aikman was pretty far from the truth as Ed Kelce revealed Travis had plans to propose to Taylor much later.

Ed revealed to The Jimmy & Nath Show, that Travis was waiting to do a huge proposal before he jetted off to Brazil to play with the Kansas City Chiefs at the start of September.

He said: "Travis had these plans to do it, I think next weekend, before he took off for Brazil. And he was gonna make a big production out of it someplace and wanted to make it a little bit special."

But both Ed and Taylor's dad Scott gave him advice that prompted him to ask Taylor in a much more intimate setting. "I told him the same thing Scott told him," Ed added.

"Asking her is what's gonna make it special, that's why you do it. You can do it on the side of the road! You're ready, you've got the ring, go do it."

Read more about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.