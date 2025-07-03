Does Taylor Swift have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Does Taylor Swift have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

The Walk of Fame class of 2026 has been announced, but is Taylor Swift in it?

Taylor Swift holds the record for the most wins in American Music Awards history, has the most Grammy Album of The Year wins ever and her tour The Eras Tour became the highest-grossing live show of all time... but does she have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

On Wednesday 2nd July, 35 new celebs in the world of recordings, motion pictures, television, live performance and sports entertainment were announced as the Walk of Fame class of 2026, meaning they are getting that well-earned star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Grammy Award winner Miley Cyrus, who recently released the song 'Walk of Fame' and filmed the music video for it on the HWOF, was announced as part of the list alongside other musicians. But was Taylor on it? Or does she already have a star on the HWOF?

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour made over $2 billion. Picture: Getty

Does Taylor Swift have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Surprisingly, Taylor does not have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was not announced in the list of VIPs for the HWOF 2026.

Reacting to this fact, one fan said: "how does taylor swift not have a star on the hollywood walk of fame ?????? we must riot."

But one fan replied: "tay doesn’t pay for achievements."

This is something most people don't know. You don't get a star on the HWOF for free. It costs and it's not cheap. It costs $250 to apply and then a $75,000 campaign fee.

Sometimes an artist will have this paid for them by their record label to promote their upcoming projects. Similarly, an actor or actress might get one paid for them by a studio to promote an upcoming movie.

Taylor Swift at the 2022 American Music Awards. Picture: Getty

We know that Taylor has the money to pay for a HWOF if she so wished as she recently dropped a mega $360 million on buying back the masters of her first six albums.

Other celebs you might be surprised to hear don't have a star on the HWOF include Beyoncé, Angelia Jolie, Brad Pitt and Whitney Houston, to name a few!

