Taylor Swift gave emotional speech at Selena Gomez's wedding to Benny Blanco

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran both gave speeches at Selena and Benny's wedding. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift supported her best friend Selena Gomez at her wedding to Benny Blanco with a moving speech.

From breaking up with the Jo Bros to speeches at their weddings, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's relationship has to be one of the most adorable celeb friendships ever.

On Saturday 27th September 2025, Selena and Benny Blanco officially married, saying 'I do' surrounded by friends and family. Among the guests was none other than global superstar Taylor Swift.

Taylor and Selena have been friends since 2008 when they were dating Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, respectively. The pair bonded during their relationships with the brothers and even more so when they went through their breakups.

Now, 17 years later, the pair are still showing each other support in their love lives as it was reported that Taylor, and fellow industry bestie Ed Sheeran, gave a speech at Selena and Benny's wedding.

Benny Blanco shared this picture saying: "i married a real life disney princess". Picture: Instagram

A source told People, that as well as Ed and Taylor, Selena's mum Mandy Teefey and her stepdad Brian Teefey shared speeches during the nuptials. Benny's parents, Sandra and Andrew Levin, also gave speeches.

Speaking about the magical day, the insider revealed: "At the reception, everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night. The vibe was so much fun.

"They were glowing all night, and both Selena and Benny couldn’t stop smiling. There was so much love in the room."

Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez at the 2016 Grammys. Picture: Getty

Taylor reacts to Selena and Benny getting engaged. Picture: Instagram

When Selena's engagement to Benny was announced, Taylor adorably commented: "yes I will be the flower girl." While it wasn't said that the 'Fortnight' singer was the couple's flower girl, she was certainly a big part of their special day.

A week before the release of her 12th album 'The Life of a Showgirl', Taylor was spotted arriving in California the day before the wedding in pictures obtained by Page Six. The same day, Taylor reportedly attended the couple's rehearsal dinner at a country mansion in Goleta’s tony Hope Ranch neighbourhood.

The following day Taylor attended the wedding held at the romantic Sea Crest Nursery. Sharing the news of her marriage, Selena posted a carousel of wedding pics on Instagram alongside the caption: "🤍 9.27.25 🤍"

