How Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's friendship began and their best moments so far

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's friendship highlights through the years. Picture: Instagram / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are the ultimate besties, so we're looking back at some of their key friendship moments, from how they met to all the adorable things they've said about each other.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been best friends for over a decade and the singers never miss an opportunity to big each other up.

In 2025 the girls, who first bonded over their break ups with Jonas Bros Joe and Nick, are both engaged to their long-term partners Benny Blanco and Travis Kelce. From heartbreak to proposals, Selena and Taylor have been through it all together.

Celebrating the news of Taylor's engagement, which came after her own, Selena posted on her Instagram story: "When bestie gets engaged 🥰"

So, when did Selena and Taylor meet and how long have they been friends? Here’s everything you need to know.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift in 2008. Picture: Getty

When did Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez start being friends? - 2008

As you probably remember, Selena and Taylor dated members of the Jonas Brothers at the same time (not the same one though), which is when they started their journey to being the super close gal pals they are now.

Selena dated Nick between 2008-2010, while Tay briefly dated Joe in 2008.

Speaking on Jake Shane's podcast Therapuss, Selena spoke fondly about how they met, explaining: "Taylor and I dated the Jonas Brothers. We dated them, I dated Nick and she dated Joe and everything's like, it's cute. We were like young, we were all young and love each other now and it's so cute.

"She and I like to say, the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other. Because, it was really sweet, I was about 15 she was about 18. That's when it was the crazy, curly Taylor and she had all these bracelets that went all the way up [her arm] and I believe Love Story was the first song she played me and it wasn't released yet."

She continued: "So at that age, we became best friends, bonded over the breakups, as girls do. aAnd then we just stuck around for all the ups and down that came after and here we are now, 16 years later."

I'm not crying, you are!

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift hanging out in 2009. Picture: Getty

Selena says Taylor is her go-to - 2009

In 2009, Selena opened up about Taylor, telling Seventeen they talk every day and she loves ‘how open she is’.

When asked if she had someone she went to for love advice, of course she said Tay, admitting: “Every single problem I ever have is healable by Taylor Swift! If I ever have an issue, Taylor has gone through it, because she’s older than me, and she gives the most thought-out answers.

“And what I love about Taylor is that she does believe in the whole love story and Prince Charming and soul mates. Because of her, I haven’t lost faith. We literally talk every day.”

Answering if Taylor ever came to her for advice following her split from Joe Jonas, she said: “When she was going through a hard time, we would make each other playlists. And I would send her some girl-empowering music, and she would send some back.”

Selena and Taylor performed together for the first time - 2011

Selena joined Taylor on her ‘Speak Now’ tour, performing the former Disney star’s hit song at the time, ‘Who Says’, together – and fans were so ready to see more of them on stage together.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez perform onstage during the "Speak Now World Tour". Picture: Getty

Selena appeared in Taylor's 'Bad Blood' music video – 2014

Later that year, Sel debuted in Taylor’s ‘Bad Blood’ video, where a star-studded cast full of Taylor's BFFs aka the 'girl squad' made appearances, including models: Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss and Cara Delevingne.

Taylor Swift - Bad Blood ft. Kendrick Lamar

Taylor brought out Selena on her ‘1989’ Tour – 2015

Selena surprised Taylor’s fans after she was brought out on stage by her best friend to perform ‘Good For You’ for the first time.

Y'all remember when Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift sang "Good For You" together?



What a moment that is most pleasing to me in their careers. 😍@selenagomez @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/I47VEHUzkH — Here for Sel and Gaga. (@SelOwnsMySoul) March 2, 2019

Selena performed at Taylor’s ‘Reputation’ Tour – May 2018

The two joined forces to perform Selena’s ‘Hands To Myself’ together, before she followed it up with a heartfelt speech about how much Tay means to her, saying: “The reason why she has been one of my best friends is because this person has never judged a single decision I’ve made. She’s always met me where I’ve been.

"She’s encouraged me when I’ve had nothing to be encouraged about, and I don’t know if I would be as strong as I am if I didn’t have you and your family because you’ve changed my life. And – she’s going to kill me after – but honestly, thank you for the bottom of my heart for supporting someone who I know is the most beautiful, strong, independent woman I’ve ever met. So thank you as a best friend," she added.

Taylor responded in a cute insta post after the show, writing: “To the person I could call at any time of day, who has been there no matter what… you absolutely KILLED IT tonight and everyone was so excited to see you. I love you, and 60,000 people at the Rose Bowl loved you too.”

Selena Gomez thanking Taylor Swift for being a BFF

Selena misses Taylor after a year in quarantine - 2021

Selena declared just how much she was missing her bestie after a year of lockdowns and isolation, sharing a throwback photo of herself and Tay on Instagram with the caption: "Kinda missin this one [sic]," to which Taylor replied: "I love u like a love song bay beh."

It was a cute snap of the pair we've seen before, where they took a selfie with one of Tay's beloved cats, of course.

Selena Gomez shares selfie with Taylor Swift with caption, 'Kinda missin this one', during lockdown. Picture: Instagram

Selena celebrates her 30th birthday with Taylor - 2022

What better way to celebrate entering a new decade than celebrating with Miss Swift? The BFFs proved once again that they are each other's number one supporters when they spent Selena's 30th birthday arm-in-arm.

The pop star duo spent a summer evening outdoors, taking adorable pictures and Taylor even brought Selena a present to open – of course, she did!

The birthday girl shared a couple of adorable snaps to the 'Gram, showing the pals in peals of laughter as they celebrated the milestone age. Selena captioned the carousel post: "30, nerdy and worthy."

Taylor and Selena celebrate Selena's 30th birthday. Picture: Instagram

Taylor reacts to Selena getting engaged to Benny Blanco - December 2024

Sharing the news of her engagement, Selena captioned her Instagram post: "forever begins now.." And Taylor adorably commented: "yes I will be the flower girl"

Taylor reacts to Selena and Benny getting engaged. Picture: Instagram

Selena congratulates Taylor after engagement to Travis Kelce is announced - August 2025

Reposting Taylor and Travis' announcement post to her IG story, Selena penned, "When bestie gets engaged 🥰," with Queen's 'You're My Best Friend' playing over the top.

She then shared a wholesome X post that included Taylor writing, back in 2009, that she and Selena had to keep believing in real love.

After the news of Taylor's engagement broke, a fan reposted Taylor's 09 post and included pictures from Selena and Taylor's engagement announcements. They simply captioned it, '16 years later'.

Selena shared this with a cute eyes emoji. Awwww!

Selena congratulates bestie Taylor on her engagement via Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

Read more celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.