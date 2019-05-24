Sophie Turner Comes Face-To-Face With Joe Jonas' Ex, Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift dated Sophie Turner's husband back in 2008. Picture: PA / Getty

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner came face-to-face with husband Joe Jonas' ex, Taylor Swift, on The Graham Norton Show this week.

The Sansa Stark actress - who is currently promoting her latest movie X Men: Dark Phoenix, and celebrating the finale of GoT - showcased her choppy new fringe, as she sat next to Swift on the red sofa, along with her co-stars Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender.

Following the announcement of their engagement in October 2017, Sophie and Joe tied the knot in Vegas, after attending the Billboard Music Awards this May. It is rumoured that the pair will have more of a lavish ceremony in France this summer, with Turner's BFF Maisie Williams being maid of honour.

Pop princess Taylor, meanwhile, discussed her new music and her latest collab with Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie.

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner come face-to-face on The Graham Norton Show this week. Picture: PA / Graham Norton Show

While TayTay hasn't been romantically involved with Joe for some years - they dated for a brief period back in 2008 - she did recently address how she acted after the break up on The Ellen Show last week.

The last time she was talking to Ellen eleven years ago, the Grammy-award-winning singer slammed Joe Jonas for the way he broke things off with her.

According to the 'ME!' songstress, Jonas dumped her in a 27 second phone call, at the time commenting: "There's one [song] that's about that guy, but that guy's not in my life anymore, unfortunately. That's ouch.

"We haven't talked since, but you know what, some day I'm gonna find someone really really great who's right for me.

"When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."

The admission came while playing Burning Questions with Ellen last week, when she was asked by the host what her most rebellious moments had been.

Taylor obviously felt like she needed to make peace with her ex, as she replied: “Probably when I like put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much, that was too much."

She then added: "I was 18, yeah,' she continued. 'We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy, yeah, some teenage stuff there."

Taylor has since moved on, having been with boyfriend Joe Alwyn for three years, and has hinted that she and Joe Jonas have moved on from the teen drama.